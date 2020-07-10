Over the next several months, I will be providing updates on key legislation that received final passage during the 2020 legislative session. In light of the current pandemic and our commitment to improving the lives of our citizens, we prioritized several pieces of legislation related to health care access and transparency. We passed legislation that will provide access to the right care while ensuring our citizens will have necessary pricing information and will no longer experience surprise medical billing for critical health care procedures.
Below are summaries of some of the key pieces of legislation we passed related to health care:
• House Bill 521 – Allows dentists and dental hygienists who are licensed in other states to receive temporary licenses in Georgia so they can provide dental care to indigent populations across the state. This will help our citizens in parts of the state where access to dental care isn’t readily available, such as rural small towns.
• House Bill 789 – Grants citizens access to a surprise billing rating system for anesthesiology, radiology, pathology and emergency medicine physicians. When reviewing their health benefit plan, consumers will see a green checkmark next to services that are in-network and a red X-mark if the particular service listed is out-of-network at a particular facility. If the particular service is not available, there will be a green N/A mark.
• House Bill 791 – Allows early refill prescriptions for a 30-day supply of specific medications during a state of emergency or declaration of a hurricane warning. Additionally, pharmacists are authorized to dispense up to a 90-day supply of maintenance medication for chronic illness. It is important to note that this does not apply to any Schedule II, III, IV or V controlled substances.
• House Bill 888 – The ‘Surprise Billing Consumer Protection Act’ requires that out-of-network providers, facilities and insurers handle the payment for any services directly, without involving the patient. This does not apply to individuals who knowingly choose to receive treatment from a provider outside of their network in non-emergency situations. An arbitration process is established with rules created by the Department of Insurance. Lastly, a database is created to retain insurer payments for healthcare services.
• House Bill 987 – Updates the regulations, guidelines, penalties and fees for personal care facilities with 25 beds or more and assisted living facilities. Under HB 987, a ‘memory care unit’ is created with specific requirements. Pandemic procedures and the amount of personal protective equipment (PPE) each facility must have on hand to address COVID-19 and any other future infectious diseases are also addressed. Lastly, this legislation creates a nine-member State Board of Long-Term Care Facility Administration. This legislation was signed by Governor Brian P. Kemp on June 30, 2020.
• House Bill 1114 – Provides Medicaid coverage for postpartum care for mothers six months after birth. This was increased from three months of care. Our hope is that this will decrease infant and maternal mortality in Georgia (specifically rural parts of our state), which has one of the highest rates in the nation. This will be administered by the Department of Community Health, pending federal waiver approval. Additionally, the Georgia General Assembly approved an appropriation of $19.7 million to cover this cost.
• Senate Bill 313 and House Bill 946 – These identical bills were both passed. They regulate Pharmacy Benefit Managers in all health plans and prohibit the practice of steering patients to specific pharmacies.
• Senate Bill 303 – Requires health insurers to disclose certain pricing information, enabling consumers to compare prices for non-emergency services.
• Senate Bill 482 – Creates the Georgia All-Payer Claims Database and advisory committee in an effort to enhance transparency regarding health care costs and quality across the state.
Many other pieces of legislation that address health care received final passage during this year’s session, but I wanted to provide you some of the major highlights. Gov. Kemp has until August 5, to sign, veto or take no action on legislation making it law by default. For a complete list of bills passed and details on action taken by Gov. Kemp, please follow these links:
• Signed: https://gov.georgia.gov/executive-action/legislation/signed-legislation/2020-signed-legislation
• Vetoed: https://gov.georgia.gov/executive-action/legislation/vetoed-legislation/2020-vetoed-legislation
If you have any questions on the bills listed above, other pieces of legislation related to health care or any legislation discussed in the 2020 session, please feel free to contact my office. We will be happy to help.
Sen. Burt Jones is the Chairman of the Insurance and Labor Committee. He represents the 25th Senate District which includes Baldwin, Butts, Greene, Jasper, Morgan and Putnam counties and portions of Bibb, Jones and Walton counties. He may be reached at 404.656.0082 or via email at burt.jones@senate.ga.gov.
