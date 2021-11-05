The University of Florida on Friday announced that it will now allow three professors to testify as paid experts in a voting rights lawsuit, reversing its previous decision.
In an email sent to the campus community on Friday, university President Kent Fuchs explained that he is asking the University's Conflicts of Interest Office to reverse the decisions on recent requests by UF employees to serve as expert witnesses in litigation in which the state of Florida is a party and to approve the requests regardless of personal compensation.
The university first said the professors couldn't testify at all because it might create a conflict of interest for the university and the state government, then said they could testify if they weren't paid.
Fuchs' reversal comes after receiving public criticism for denying the professors requests to testify for plaintiffs as paid witnesses in a case that challenges parts of a new voting law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in May.
This is a developing story.
