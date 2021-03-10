United In Faith Christian Ministries in Jackson recently received a grant for $5,000 from the Central Georgia EMC Foundation to purchase food for its community food bank programs.
"We appreciate the assistance provided to us from the CGEMC Foundation and its contributing members," said United In Faith CFO Stephanie Williams. "This grant allows us to show the people of Butts County, Henry County, and the surrounding areas that they are not alone and helps to provide them with a great meal."
United In Faith has partnered with the Atlanta Community Food Bank for the past 10 years. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they have fed more than 300 families per month and have given over 50,000 pounds of food to those in need. These funds will be used to increase food distribution to meet the growing needs of the community.
Operation Round Up is funded by voluntary contributions from CGEMC members to the CGEMC Foundation. Participants have their monthly bill rounded up to the nearest dollar, with the surplus amount going to fund Operation Round Up. The average Operation Round Up participant's donation is 50 cents per month, but that "change" adds up to makes a big difference in local communities.
