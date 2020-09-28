Greetings dear friends! Fall is officially here, and while this season may look different than years prior, there are a few things which remain familiar. I am pleased to report that after a successful reopening of our state economy, unemployment rates have decreased while Georgia is once again recognized for our business-friendly environment. In further news, our efforts in public safety have been successful as we continue to fight the vile practice of human trafficking.
Unemployment
According to the Department of Labor, the Georgia Unemployment Rate fell to 5.6% and beat the national average. This is great news for our state's economic outlook and overall recovery from COVID-19.
Gov. Brian P. Kemp issued a statement following the announcement that Georgia's unemployment rate had fallen to 5.6% in the month of August, down from 7.6% in July. The national unemployment rate for August stood at 8.4%.
"In addition to a strengthening job market, revenues to the state have shown encouraging progress, Georgia has maintained its AAA bond rating, and new economic development projects in July and August have already equaled a third of total projects from the entire previous fiscal year - with $642 million in new investment and over 4,000 jobs announced by the Georgia Department of Economic Development in August alone."
Business
Did you know that Georgia has been named the number one state in which to do business for seven years in a row? This is great news as it means in the area of policy, we are getting it right. Area Development Magazine’s 2020 Top States for Doing Business results reflect the rankings that states receive based on weighted scores in the following categories: overall cost of doing business, corporate tax environment, business incentives programs, access to capital and project funding, competitive labor environment, shovel-ready sites program, cooperative and responsive state government, favorable general regulatory environment, speed of permitting, favorable utility rates, leading workforce development programs, and most improved economic development policies.
Because of our strides in lessening government red tape for business, our state has been successful in obtaining national recognition in numerous growing industries and I have full faith that we will make a complete recovery, despite the devastation of COVID-19.
Public Safety
As we began the month of September in reflection of 9/11 and the tragic events of that day, I also thought about how much our world has changed, particularly in the public safety arena. Keeping our citizens and country safe is the most important role of our government. Public safety is taken seriously on both the federal and state level. Many legislative efforts have been made in recent years to ensure our Georgia citizens are kept safe. In fact, public safety receives the third highest state budget allocation each fiscal year. Over the last two legislative sessions, we have been concentrating in areas of most concern such as curtailing gang violence, as well as, continued efforts in strengthening laws against the vile practice of human trafficking. Here is a quick look of what we passed during the 2019-2020 Legislative term.
2019
House Bill 12 requires schools to post signs containing the toll-free number to report incidents of child abuse in a visible, public area of the school.
House Bill 346 seeks to out the bad actors in the residential lease community by affording tenants the right to file a claim for retaliation when they feel they have been dispossessed for filing a complaint against a landlord regarding the living conditions of their residence.
•House Bill 424 adds the offenses of trafficking persons for labor or sexual servitude, keeping a place of prostitution, pimping, and pandering to the list of offenses defined as criminal gang activity. Further, this bill cleans up current evidentiary requirements.
• House Bill 471 brings Georgia’s ‘Implied Consent’ language for DUI’s, BUI’s, and hunting under the influence in line with the latest ruling from the Supreme Court of Georgia. House
• House Bill 543 creates a process by which a judge may confer standing to have access to the court in cases involving the care, custody, or welfare of a minor child upon individuals who can demonstrate by clear and convincing evidence that to do otherwise would cause the child to suffer physical or long-term emotional harm.
• Senate Bill 158 authorizes DFCS to provide emergency care and supervision for a child human trafficking victim, for labor and sexual servitude, without a court order or the consent of the parents of legal guardian.
Further, this bill directs DFCS to take the child to a certified victim services organization to provide trauma-informed services. Finally, this bill limits the prosecution of individuals for prostitution to those individuals over the age of 18, while also adding a claim of nuisance for premises where an owner or operator has charged for sexually related services on or inside the premises.
2020
• House Bill 426 requires that if the court determines beyond a reasonable doubt that the victim, group of victims, or any property is the object of a “hate crime” because of the victim's actual or perceived race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender, mental disability, or physical disability then the court can apply an enhanced penalty.
• House Bill 487 allows state employees, under the 'Disaster Relief Volunteer Act,' who are certified volunteers of the Civil Air Patrol United States Air Force Auxiliary to be granted paid leave for participation in specialized emergency services operations for the Civil Air Patrol upon the request.
• House Bill 823 provides that a person who knowingly uses a commercial motor vehicle in the commission of sexual or labor trafficking crimes will be disqualified as a commercial motor vehicle driver for life.
• House Bill 987 will further protect the elderly living in personal care homes and assisted living facilities.
• House Bill 838, in protection of our peace officers, this bill gives the right for a civil suit to be brought by a peace officer against any person, group of persons, organization, or corporation, for damages suffered during the officer's performance of official duties, or for filing a false complaint against the officer.
• Senate Bill 288 expands the ability of individuals convicted of certain misdemeanors or convicted of non-serious or non-sexual felonies and are later pardoned to petition for the restriction and sealing of their criminal history record information. Specific misdemeanor offenses along with violent or sexual felonies are excluded.
• Senate Bill 375 makes it illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to possess tobacco and vapor products. Further, the bill establishes excise tax and sets forth regulations regarding the sale of vapor and alternative tobacco products.
• Senate Bill 359 was passed to ensure protection of our small business among the rising COVID-19 liability lawsuits. As COVID-19 continues to impact every aspect of life, we took precautions in protecting Georgia businesses through Senate Bill 359, the “Georgia COVID-19 Pandemic Business Safety Act.” As Georgia small businesses are the backbone of our economy, the bill provides businesses with certain immunities from liability claims that may arise from the coronavirus.
SB 359 also gives businesses further protection from liability by allowing them to post signage that lays out the risks a person takes on when entering a facility.
The upcoming session will no doubt bring forward more public safety debate. If you have thoughts, questions, or ideas regarding ways we can further our safety efforts through regulatory or legislative action, please feel free to contact our office. Many bills brought forth begin as simple ideas from our Georgia citizens. As always, it is an honor and pleasure to serve our home under the Gold Dome. I look forward to my continued service ensuring that our district values are heard on Capitol Hill.
