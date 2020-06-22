Under the Gold Dome… a message from Rep. Susan Holmes
Rep. Susan Holmes
R - Monticello
ATLANTA - Greetings dear friends! Monday, June 15 brought the reconvening of our Georgia General Assembly under the Gold Dome. Over the last few days, we began our work to complete the 2020 legislative session which was adjourned in March prior to legislative day 40. After more than a two-month hiatus, we picked up where we left off, vetting and voting upon proposed legislation. We also began reworking the House version of the budget for the Fiscal Year 2021. The budget is always our main priority as the passage of a balanced budget is the only legislation we are constitutionally mandated to complete in any given session. Further, time is of the essence as we must complete budget reworks prior to the beginning of our state’s new fiscal year which begins July 1.
Budget
As a result of COVID19, the budget will endure intense challenges. It will be the job of the legislative and executive branches to attack these challenges, prioritize and plan long-term recuperation for the FY 2021 Budget. Over the course of our session recess, members of the Senate and House Appropriation Committees have been hard at work analyzing and essentially reworking the entire budget. To put this in perspective, between the Governor’s office, state agencies and the general assembly, we usually work on a budget for more than a year prior to taking a vote each session.
Last week, the 2021 FY budget, which was already in the Senate prior to our recess, was passed out of their chamber with significant changes to our original version. Therefore, leadership in each chamber has appointed a conference committee to work out final changes in regard to our budget which will now reflect the impact of COVID-19. We will continue to update you on all budget happenings as we have a better understanding of how we will work to ensure the wellbeing of our state’s economic health.
Legislative Overview
Despite our break, we had no issues resuming business as usual, immediately jumping into our legislative work on various bills still up for consideration.
As Georgia is one of four remaining states without a hate crimes law, we revisited our version of the proposed law, House Bill 426, which passed in the House in 2019, also known as the “Georgia Hate Crimes Act.” Under the House version of HB 426, anyone convicted of a crime that has been determined to have been committed because of the individual's belief or perception regarding the race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, mental disability or physical disability would be subject to increased penalties for these crimes. The sentencing for a misdemeanor hate crime would range from three to 12 months of jail time and a fine up to $5,000. For a hate crime that is of a high and aggravated nature, sentencing would require between six and 12 months of jail time along with a $5,000 fine. Offenders of a felony hate crime would face a minimum of two years in prison. This week, HB 426 moved a step forward this week as House members testified to the bill before the Senate Judiciary Committee, where it passed out of committee.
We are pleased to report that a number of House bills passed the Senate last week and await Governor Kemp’s final signature. Our Senate counterparts successfully passed House Bill 849, which is one of three legislative measures introduced to continue our fight against the vile practice of human trafficking. If enacted, this bill would impose a lifetime commercial driver’s license ban in Georgia for those who have been convicted of a human trafficking crime.
The Senate also gave final passage to House Bill 820 which will establish the Department of Transportation’s Georgia Freight Railroad Program. This bill will work to enhance the state’s investment in our freight rail system.
We are also pleased that House Bill 888, which addresses “surprised medical billing” also passed. This bill works to protect our Georgia patients from unexpected medical bills if they unknowingly receive treatment by out-of-network doctors in emergency situations.
Economic Development
Despite the challenges our state and nation face, Georgia has still been recognized for our ongoing economic development efforts. We are pleased to announce that Georgia recently received its 12th Shovel Award, recognizing state and local economic development efforts for job creation and business opportunity expansion. This award is timely as we continue to see Georgia’s economy improve since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. A noticeable jump in economic activity for the state and a decrease in unemployment claims have been recorded. Our state is being touted as a national model for how quickly the economy can bounce back to pre-pandemic levels.
As we make our way further into the summer season, many Georgians will be choosing to travel with friends and family. Based on the governor’s most recent executive order, effective June 16, the shelter-in-place order has been lifted for most residents over the age of 65. However, to protect those living in close quarters at risk for more quickly spreading the virus, nursing and assisted living homes have been advised to continue to shelter-in-place. Additionally, restrictions on the amount of people allowed to gather at once continue to be loosened. Georgians are still required to practice social distancing while in public areas and wear face coverings when not eating or drinking. For more information on this executive order, visit: https://gov.georgia.gov/…/executive-o…/2020-executive-orders. Also, please feel free to reach out directly to us if you have questions or concerns.
Elections
As you all know, the 2020 primary elections were held Tuesday, June 9. While many races were determined, there were some where no candidate received the required 50%. This means runoff elections are needed to determine the outcome prior to our General November elections. The Secretary of State has scheduled run-off elections for Tuesday, August 11. Please be sure to mark your calendars now if you voted in the primary and are eligible to vote in a runoff election. I want to sincerely thank each of you for the unwavering support you have shown over the last election and beyond. It is humbling to know that you entrust me with protecting and representing our home. I will continue to do my best in holding true to the values we hold dear.
Speaking of elections, our Georgia House Speaker, David Ralston, has tasked our House Governmental Affairs Committee to explore the voting problems our constituents faced during the June 9 elections. Local officials, precinct captains and poll workers did their very best under extreme circumstances which included the use of new voting machines, COVID-19 protocols and a record number of absentee ballots, to name a few. Regardless of any election day issues, our voters deserve better. We will listen closely to recommendations to ensure your voice is heard through a simple, streamlined, and seamless voting process.
Thanks to modern technology, you can keep up with all happenings under the Gold Dome from the comfort of your own home as we live stream all floor sessions as well as Committee meetings. Simply visit the Georgia General Assembly website for our daily calendar. If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to contact us at any time. In the meantime, be on the lookout for updates throughout the remainder of the year to keep you informed on what we are doing for the betterment of our great state. Thank you for the honor of allowing me to serve as your voice under the Gold Dome as it is an absolute pleasure to do so. As always, may God bless and keep each and every one of you.
