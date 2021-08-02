As Georgia is considered a part-time legislature, many are under the impression that our work is complete once session concludes. This could not be further from the truth. In fact, it is safe to say that more work is completed outside of the legislative session, than during our 40 days on Capitol Hill.
Politics is not for the faint of heart. Every single day we are faced with brand new issues which arise from our ever-changing world. This means that Georgia code is always a work in progress. Change can be tricky, especially where legislation is concerned. There are often situations where we need to act quickly, but responsibly, through open discussion and due process in order to evaluate the best course of action. That is why it is necessary for our General Assembly to coordinate Study Committees outside of the legislative session.
Committee work is the bedrock of our legislative process. Much like we are appointed to standing committees every two-year election cycle, many of us are also appointed to serve on study committees. These meetings, which take place from April to December, give us the opportunity to learn about specific issues in detail so that we know how to vote in a way that best represents the values of our district. In 2021 we have a total of 17 total groups between House and Senate study committees, which includes, joint committees and working groups.
Study committees are put in place to further discuss, research, and hear expert opinion on the subject area that may be directly impacted by a piece of legislation. Further, these committees help us eliminate unintended consequences of legislation we pass during session. Depending on the subject matter, committees are formed separately in the House and Senate.
At times, joint study committees are put in place and member representatives from each respective chamber will participate in the discussion. These committees tackle complex issues and are often the determining factor of what, if any, future legislation will be brought forward for consideration. 2021 committees are discussing several pressing issues from rural issues and healthcare to infrastructure planning. For a full listing of study committees, you can visit the Georgia General Assembly website.
We see the positive impact of study committees work year in and year out. For example, over the last few sessions most legislation brought forth to address issues plaguing rural Georgia has been a direct result of the Rural Development Council. This council has been so successful in its work, that it has been in existence since 2017. This study committee will continue to look at ways of improving our rural economy by focusing on education, infrastructure needs, access to health care and economic growth incentives.
Fortunately, all Georgia citizens have access to our committee work through live streaming. Visit the General Assembly site and click on House Study committees for more information on meeting times, locations, and live streaming availability. You will also find video recording archives of past meetings.
On top of our General Assembly study committees, the executive branch may also create special committees when needed. Most recently, Governor Kemp appointed members to three Georgia Jobs and Infrastructure Committees focused on broadband, water and sewer infrastructure, and the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. These bi-partisan committees will be responsible for making recommendations to the Governor regarding federal coronavirus relief funds allocated to Georgia through the American Rescue Plan. All committee reports are due prior to Dec. 31. We will most assuredly keep you up to date on relevant news regarding these committees.
In addition to our study committee work, our Reapportionment standing committee has also been meeting regularly to ensure we draw our state’s district lines to reflect the result of the 2020 census. Each district on the state and federal level are determined by population. There will no doubt be changes as our state’s population has grown tremendously within the last decade.
Just like all committee meetings, these meetings are also open to the public. We will be traveling the state until we reconvene for a Special Session to finalize this important task prior to 2022. If you have questions regarding reapportionment, please reach out anytime.
In other news, Georgia recently received the coveted AAA credit rating for a 24th consecutive year. This is quite an accomplishment and a true testament to the importance of fiscally conservative leadership. Be on the lookout for future updates, especially this fall during our special session focused on redistricting, as we continue to cover issues of importance which impact all Georgia citizens.
As always, if you need anything at all, please feel free to reach out to us. It is an honor to work on your behalf and we look forward to continuing our efforts to ensure our state is the best in which to work, live and raise a family.
