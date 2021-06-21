ATLANTA - Greetings from under the Gold Dome. Although the legislative session concluded April 1, we continued our work with the Governor’s office in hopes of getting our bills signed into law. Per Georgia law, Governor Kemp is given 40 days after session adjourns to either sign or veto proposed legislation. If no signature or veto was taken by this year’s May 11 deadline, the legislation automatically becomes law, effective July 1. This year we acted on a number of important measures such as education, healthcare and public safety. Below you will find part 2 of a highlight of major bills passed during our 40 days under the gold dome!
Regulation and tax reform
• HB 114 increases the current income tax credit for adopting foster children from $2,000 to $6,000 per foster child for the first five years of adoption and returning to $2,000 per year until the child reaches the age of 18. Unused credits are non-refundable and cannot be carried forward to a future year's tax liability.
• HB 265 provides an increase in the deductibility of medical expenses, charitable contributions, and business meals as well as clarification of the tax treatment of loan forgiveness from the 'Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.'
• HB 593 increases the standard deduction beginning in tax year 2022 for taxpayers who file single and head of household from $4,600 to $5,400; taxpayers who are married and file a joint return from $6,000 to $7,100; and taxpayers who are married and file individual returns from $3,000 to $3,550.
• SB 6 includes the 'Tax Credit Return on Investment Act of 2021', the 'Georgia Economic Renewal Act of 2021', and the 'Georgia Economic Recovery Act of 2021; establishes an additional tax credit for jobs created by a medical equipment and supplies manufacturer or a pharmaceutical and medicine manufacturer; repeals the 4,500 job cap for the job tax credit, and adds additional tax credit to attract high-impact aerospace defense projects to our state.
Public Safety
• HB 129 raises the minimum salary for sheriffs serving in a county with a population of 39,000 to 49,999. The new minimum is set at $83,750.51.
• HB 286 prohibits counties and municipalities from reducing their police force budgetary appropriations by more than 5% unless specified conditions exist. The bill requires state and local governments to provide, when requested, payroll deductions to public safety employees to purchase insurance.
* HB 534 establishes a crime and penalty for promoting, organizing, or participating in illegal drag racing or laying drags, as well as reckless stunt driving. The violator of this law is guilty of a misdemeanor of a high and aggravated nature and faces suspension of his or her driver's license and possible imprisonment. Penalties graduate based on the number of convictions a person receives.
* SB 60 requires indemnification payments to be made to a public safety officer who suffers a heart attack, stroke, or vascular rupture while the officer was: performing work related activity; on duty after performing work-related activity; or no more than 24 hours after performing work-related activity.
Military & Veterans Affairs
* HB 34 enters Georgia into the Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology Interstate Compact. The compact allows for practitioners, including active-duty military personnel and their spouses, who are licensed in a member state to more easily practice in the other member states, so long as the licensee remains active and in good standing, among other requirements.
* HB 105 authorizes the Department of Defense to provide compensation to guardsman who volunteer for active duty.
* HB 106 adds the Georgia State Defense Force to the indemnification fund.
* HB 268 enters Georgia into the Occupational Therapy Licensure Compact, pending passage of required legislation in 10 total U.S. states. The compact allows practitioners, including active-duty military personnel and their spouses, who are licensed in a member state to more easily practice in the other member states, so long as the licensee remains active and in good standing, among other requirements.
* HB 395 enters Georgia into the Professional Counselors Licensure Compact, pending passage of required legislation in 10 total U.S. states. The compact allows for practitioners, including active-duty military personnel and their spouses, who are licensed in a member state to practice in the other member states more easily, so long as the licensee remains active and in good standing, among other requirements.
We have received many questions regarding our election integrity law, which was recently passed and signed into law. Because of the length of the legislation and given that our elections process deserves far more coverage than a paragraph, we will cover the legislation in full during our next update.
In the meantime, if you are interested in learning more about the bills listed above, or other legislation passed this session please visit, www.legis.ga.gov and click on the legislation tab. Although session is adjourned for the remainder of the year, our schedules will remain hectic with study committees, constituent issues, legislative panels and district events. In the coming months, you will continue to receive monthly updates on major issues affecting Georgia citizens. As always, thank you for allowing us the opportunity to serve our community. If you have questions regarding our efforts in working towards simple, smart and effective government, please don’t hesitate to contact us at any time.
