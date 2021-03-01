We returned to the gold dome to resume our legislative work Monday, Feb. 22. This day also marked the halfway point of the session which means our “Crossover Day” deadline is quickly approaching. Crossover day is extremely important as it is the last day any bill can pass out of its respective chamber with enough time to go through the legislative process in the Senate, prior to our day 40 deadline. Over the last few days, we tackled many important issues, ranging from healthcare expansion to the protection of our children.
Healthcare
As we continue our work to ensure all Georgians have access to quality healthcare, we successfully passed House Bill 307. This bill would authorize health care providers to continue to provide telehealth services beyond the pandemic. This means patients would be allowed to receive health services from the comfort of their own homes. Provisions of the legislation are as follows:
• Allows for audio-only care via phone call under certain circumstances, such as a lack of broadband connection.
• Extends insurance coverage for telehealth services.
• Prohibits insurers from requiring separate deductibles or an in-person consultation before paying for a virtual appointment.
• Restricts insurers from requiring providers to use a specific telehealth platform or vendor.
• Restricts insurance from requiring the prescription of medications through telehealth that are more restrictive than in-person prescribing.
• Requires providers to maintain documentation of each virtual appointment as they would during in-person visits.
While this pandemic has been tough for all, it has brought to light many ways for us to improve current policy. Over the last year, many have benefited from telehealth services and has allowed those who are not able to meet with a physician in person the opportunity to receive the quality care our citizens deserve.
Disability Assistance
Last week also brought the passage of House Bill 437, which requires gas station employees to fully service those displaying a special disability permit when the disabled driver is not accompanied by someone who can assist at the gas pump. Under the bill, stations must post a decal at each pump with a working phone number answered by an employee during the hours of operation for those requesting assistance. There is an exception made for assisted services if there is only one employee onsite.
Child Custody Proceedings
As the world continues to change, so does our need to update outdated policy. To ensure the protection of our children, during child custody proceedings, we passed House Bill 442. This bill specifically highlights the impact of social media within our households. To date, child custody laws require that one or both parents hold specific decision-making authority for a child’s education, health, extracurricular activities, and religious upbringing. Under HB 442, parents will also be responsible for including social media management in their joint parenting plan agreement.
Vaccination Update
We have received promising news in regard to the expansion Georgia’s COVID-19 vaccine. Beginning March 8, all of Georgia’s pre-K and K-12 teachers and school staff, as well as Department of Early Care and Learning staff, will join the state’s Phase 1A+ group. This group currently consists of those who are 65 and older, first responders and health care workers. Further, the state also announced vaccination expansion to adults with mental and developmental disabilities, children with complex health issues as well as their caretakers. In the last two months, roughly 1.9 million vaccines have been administered to approximately 1.2 Georgians, which means we have surpassed 50% of our eligible residents. Our testing positivity rate is also at its lowest in months which is great news and shows that we are moving in the right direction.
This week we return to Capitol Hill for the eighth week of the 2021 legislative session. The countdown to day 40 continues as we work for the betterment of our state. If you need anything at all, please feel free to contact me directly. As always, thank you for allowing me the honor of serving our home and the great state of Georgia under the Gold Dome.
