Greetings dear friends! We have successfully completed our first official week of the 2020 session under the Gold Dome. Monday, Jan. 13, was eventful as we gathered on Capitol Hill to officially kick off the second half of the current session. It was great to catch up with friends and colleagues as we began preparation for the legislative days ahead. Over the remaining days, we will introduce and discuss new bills, while revisiting 2019 bills still on the table which did not receive a floor vote prior to our day forty deadline last session. Therefore, we can expect last year’s hot topic items such as casino gaming, healthcare, education and tax reform to reappear.
State of the State
Thursday, Jan. 16, Gov. Kemp gave his second State of the State address covering accomplishments from last year while highlighting hopes for the next. Since Gov. Kemp took office, just one year ago, we have experienced the lowest unemployment rate in our state’s history at 3.3 percent; created 64,000 new private sector jobs and been named the number one state in which to do business for the seventh year running.
While we are pleased with this progress, there is still much to do. Education, healthcare and public safety are top agenda items for the upcoming year. The governor announced his plans to fully fund our educational system which includes an additional $2,000 a year pay raise for our hardworking Georgia public school teachers. Making good on his campaign promise to ensure at least a $5,000 raise for educators during his time in office.
Gov. Kemp went on to outline his healthcare policies which included newly developed programs such as Georgia Access and Georgia Pathways, aimed at lowering health care costs and expanding access to health insurance. Further, Gov. Kemp shared his plans to address surprise medical billing, which has been a huge issue for Georgia patients.
Rounding off the top three policy agenda items is that of Public Safety. Gov. Kemp has vowed to tackle the issue of gang violence as well as human trafficking by empowering law enforcement officers and prosecutors to act swiftly in driving out gang activity and drug cartels which have spread to every Georgia county in recent years.
Gov. Kemp also discussed his plans to continue the modernization of our foster care and adoption systems, specifically by creating the Families First Commission. Kemp plans to increase the adoption tax credit from $2,000 to $6,000 and lower the adoption age from 25 years old to 21 years old.
House action
Following the Governor’s address, we took our first floor votes of the year.
The first is aimed at protecting our brick and mortar Georgia retailers by leveling the playing field with online retailers. House Bill 276, would require online retailers, facilitating more than $100,000 annually in sales, to collect and remit sales tax. House Bill 276 now makes its way to the Senate for further review.
We also adopted House Resolution 882, which urges the American people to support President Donald J. Trump, the U.S. Armed Forces and intelligence agencies on a recent military operation that resulted in the death of known terrorist, Qasem Soleimani.
State budget
Following MLK Day, we headed back to Capitol Hill for the start of “budget week.” Before addressing further legislative action, the state budget will be our primary focus. We are constitutionally required to pass a balanced budget before adjournment. Education, healthcare, public safety and infrastructure will remain top contenders for budget allocations. As always, our local delegation will work hard to ensure we bring home needed funding for various projects in our region of the state. The budget is a living document that will change many times before final passage.
As we make our way through the legislative session, be on the lookout for updates on the latest issues, as well as, the budget. With an aggressive agenda ahead, we look forward to working together in passing legislation for the betterment of our state and district. Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to serve our home under the Gold Dome and if you need anything at all, don’t hesitate to contact me anytime. If you are in Atlanta, please let me know! Paul and I love to see folks from home. In the meantime, may God bless you and may He continue to bless the great state of Georgia.
