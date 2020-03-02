Greetings, dear friends! Feb. 24 brought the start of the seventh week of the 2020 legislative session. We met on the House floor all five days last week in order to vote on important legislation. Last week also brought a joint session with our Senate colleagues to hear Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton deliver the annual State of the Judiciary address. Friday marked legislative Day 21, which means we are over half-way finished with this year’s legislative session.
• Freight & Rail
Over the last few days, we managed to pass several measures including House Bill 820, which works to further support our freight rail infrastructure. HB 820 would establish the Georgia Freight Railroad Program within the Department of Transportation (DOT). If passed, this program would enhance the state’s investment in our freight rail system by creating programs targeting rail enhancement, rail preservation and rail industrial. It is estimated that by 2040 the amount of freight moving through our state will more than double, which is why this proactive measure is necessary.
• Elderly Protection
The House also passed House Bill 987 aimed to better protect the elderly living in personal care homes and assisted living facilities. Provisions of the bill are as follows:
- Direct care staff would be required to have initial and annual training.
- Maintain one direct care staff person for every 15 residents during waking hours and one for every 20 residents during non-waking hours.
- Required to have at least two direct care staff at all times and a registered nurse (RN) or licensed practical nurse (LPN) between eight and 40 hours each week.
- Facilities required to provide timely notice to DCH and residents if patient care will be impacted by bankruptcy, property eviction or change in ownership.
- Requires specific staff members be made available for special circumstances.
- Imposes and increases mandatory fines for any violation that causes the death or serious physical injury of a resident.
• Gracie’s Law
We also passed House Bill 842, better known as Gracie’s law, to prohibit discrimination of individuals with physical and/or mental disabilities from receiving an organ transplant. This bill protects individuals who may be deemed ineligible or denied insurance coverage solely based on a person’s physical or mental disability. HB 842 also prohibits discrimination for the following care regarding transplants: diagnostic or referral services, evaluation, surgery, counseling and postoperative treatment and services. This measure puts us in line with Federal law and further enforces non-discrimination of our Georgia patients.
• Dental Care Access
Last week also brought the opportunity for us to ensure that all Georgians have access to proper dental care. House Bill 521 would allow non-Georgia licensed dentists and dental hygienists in good standing in other states to provide dental treatment and services to
low-income Georgians on a volunteer basis. This bill also authorizes temporary, limited licenses to dentists and dental hygienists to practice dentistry in Georgia under the direct supervision of a Georgia-licensed dentist, and the temporary license would be valid for five days every six months. These out-of-state providers would be able to treat patients for free at approved dental clinic sites or a private dental office owned by a Georgia licensed dentist thus enabling low income residents the opportunity to receive proper dental care.
• Veterans Affairs
Last week, we continued our efforts to further support our state’s military and veteran communities through House Bill 819. Under the bill, Georgia residents who are U.S. citizens and veterans of the armed forces for countries that are allies of the U.S. during a time of war or conflict would qualify for a Georgia veteran’s license. Additionally, unmarried, surviving spouses of these veterans would qualify for an honorary veteran’s license.
• State of the Judiciary
It was a pleasure to hear from Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Herold D. Melton who delivered his second annual State of the Judiciary address. During his address, Chief Justice Melton covered multiple topics and shared various initiatives on which our Judicial system is working to benefit our state. They are as follows:
- Formation of an ad hoc committee to explore and promote best practices for transforming law libraries across the state to assist self-represented litigants.
- Establishment of a cybersecurity committee to identify and mitigate against ransomware attacks on the state’s judicial system.
- Recognition of success with the newly formed Behavioral Health Innovation and Reform Commission, which is working to identify ways behavioral health problems lead to a person’s entanglement in the justice system.
- Success of our state’s mental health courts that work to reduce recidivism rates, save taxpayer dollars and provide alternative solutions for citizens struggling with mental illnesses.
- Initiatives on how to address gang activity among youth by spotlighting Fulton County’s Level Up program; District attorneys/public defenders are working with the juvenile court to identify 13 to 16-year old’s who have committed three non-violent offenses.
We are grateful for the leadership of Chief Justice Melton as he continues to lead our state’s Judicial System which is recognized nation wide for its innovative solutions to ensure efficiency and effectiveness of our Georgia courts.
Please be on the lookout for further updates regarding your Georgia General Assembly at work. We will continue our busy schedules for the remaining days of session. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact me anytime as we are here to serve you. Thank you for the honor of allowing me the opportunity to serve our home under the gold dome as it is a joy to do so!
