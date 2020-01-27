Tuesday, Jan. 21, marked the beginning of what we refer to as “budget week.” The only thing that we are constitutionally required to do during our 40-day session is pass a balanced budget. While balancing, a budget seems simple enough, when dealing with billions of dollars, it can be quite challenging.
House and Senate Appropriations Committees held a series of joint budget hearings throughout the week, which gave us the chance to closely examine Gov. Kemp's recommendations. Further, Gov. Kemp has ordered state agencies to cut budgets and streamline operations. As our state’s fiscal year begins July 1, we are in the first stages of crafting two budget bills - the full 2021 Fiscal Year budget and the 2020 Amended Fiscal Year budget.
2020 Fiscal Year- Spending Changes
The 2020 budget will be amended to reflect a more accurate estimate of state revenue and accounts for any discrepancies between the projected estimate that was passed last year, and actual revenue obtained. Gov. Kemp began the week by presenting his recommendations to the House and Senate Appropriations Committees. These changes included funding cuts across the board to ensure that we remain fiscally conservative. Highlighted below are a few spending changes Governor Kemp is proposing for the 2020 amended budget, which will end June 30 of this year:
· $113 million for a midterm adjustment for increased enrollment in public K-12 and state charter schools required by the Quality Basic Education (QBE) funding program.
· $27 million for the State Charter Schools Commission to implement HB 787 and increase state funding provided to charter schools.
· $23 million to support the Indigent Care Trust Fund and draw down additional federal money for Disproportionate Share Hospital payments and $10.7 million in state costs for Medicare patients.
· $200,000 to the Secretary of State to establish the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission.
2021 Full Fiscal Year Budget
In his State of the State Address last week, Gov. Kemp announced that the 2021 fiscal year budget proposal is an estimated $28.1 billion. The governor listed his funding recommendations, and as expected, education and healthcare remain at the forefront of budget funding, receiving approximately 74% of the state’s overall budget. Public safety, transportation and general government round out the top spends collectively taking most of the remaining budget allocations. Below is a highlight of Governor Kemp's 2021 FY budget proposals:
Education
· $356.9 million to increase salaries for certified teachers by $2,000 and to provide a $1,000 salary increase for non-certified personnel earning less than $40,000 per year, effective July 1, 2020.
· $143.5 million to cover student enrollment growth and adjustment to teachers’ salaries through the Quality Basic Education.
· $56 million in lottery funds for HOPE scholarships
· $32 million for the equalization program; provides funds to districts with low property wealth.
· $5.4 million to provide a 5 percent salary increase to transportation and food service employees.
· $78.1 million for enrollment growth in the university system.
· $50.5 million for the State Charter Schools.
Healthcare
· $169 million for Medicaid and PeachCare
· $2.7 million for 125 slots for New Options Now program for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Public Safety
· $7.2 million for Phase III of the Metro Reentry Facility.
· $2.5 million to provide a rate increase for private prisons.
· $884,000 to expand the GBI Gang Taskforce.
What’s Next?
Although budget week has technically come to an end, our work is far from over. House Appropriation subcommittees will further study budget proposals, eventually passing portions of the suggested budget out of their respective committees. Following this process, those individually passed budgets will then go before the full House Appropriations Committee. Soon after, the budget will receive a full vote on the House floor.
When passed by the House, it then moves over to the Senate, where the process begins all over again. During Senate budget hearings, we will either approve or change House recommendations. If both Chambers agree on the budget, it goes to the Governor’s desk for his approval and signature. We will keep you updated on anything specific to our region.
As always, if you have questions or concerns, feel free to contact me anytime. Your voice is important when ensuring our delegation votes reflect the majority within our district. Please continue to look for future updates covering the latest news from under the Gold Dome. Thank you for allowing me the honor and privilege to serve our home in this capacity. I look forward to the coming days where we will continue to work hard on your behalf for the betterment of our great state.
