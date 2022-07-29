UK court rules in favor of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó in battle for country's gold

London's High Court has ruled in favor of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó in a battle for the control of gold reserves worth almost $2 billion held in the Bank of England, in a blow to Venezuela's authoritarian President, Nicolas Maduro.
After a four-day trial, the court ruled that the British government recognizes Guaidó as interim President of Venezuela, and control of the gold should fall to a board of advisers named by the Venezuelan opposition, and not to an alternative board named by Maduro, according to a copy of the ruling published on Friday.
The dispute dates back to 2019 when Guaidó, then the president of Venezuela's National Assembly, swore himself in as interim leader of the South American country following a controversial presidential election won by Maduro amid extensive human rights abuse claims.
More than 50 countries around the world, including the United Kingdom, supported Guaidó's claim and recognized him as interim President of Venezuela.
Guaidó sought control of Venezuelan assets abroad, including sovereign funds held in the Bank of England, a move disputed by the Maduro government in court.
The ruling represents a significant victory for Guaidó, who has seen support for his leadership among the Venezuelan opposition eroded in recent years.
"This decision represents a further step towards protecting Venezuela's sovereign gold reserves for the benefit of the Venezuelan people," Guaidó said in a statement released shortly after the ruling.
However, Guaidó's board won't be allowed to access the funds until the legal dispute is fully resolved, the court also ruled. Lawyers for Maduro's board said they were considering an appeal, Reuters reported.
CNN has contacted the Maduro government for a response.
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Dana Welch of Henderson Middle School was named the Butts County School System 2022-2023 Support Person of the Year, and Kimberly Edmonds received the Dr. Melinda Ellis Legacy Award at the system’s annual Opening of School Celebration. The event was held July 28 at the Rufus Adams Auditorium… Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.