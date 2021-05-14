The Butts County U12 girls soccer team was recognized by the Butts County Board of Commissioners at their meeting on May 10 for winning first place out of nine teams in their region in the Georgia Soccer Association. The region includes teams from Butts, Pike, Lamar, Spalding and Henry counties.
"I wanted these young ladies to be recognized for winning first place, which is a huge accomplishment, but also to recognize them for their great sportsmanship that they displayed in representing Butts County everywhere they went," said Butts County Department of Leisure Services Director Mary Lynn Overbey. "I contribute this display of sportsmanship to the volunteer coaches of this team, Derrick Adams and Ken Watkins, along with the wonderful group of supportive parents."
Commission Chair Joe Brown presented each of the girls and coaches with their first place medals. The girls are Natalie Bonnell, Sydney Cook, Kyleigh Gutierrez, Kate Hoilman, Kylin Holt, Stella Jones, Ma'Kayla Kahkonen, Julia Lewis, Ta'Zarya Lindsey, Summer McKinney, Mary Myles, Madison Sandy, and Lucy Watkins.
Coach Adams thanked the parents for their support.
"This team has been together about two years," he said. "Last fall we won second place in Georgia Rec Soccer. This weekend we're going to be in Peachtree City for a tournament, and hopefully our girls can bring home the state trophy this year.
"We play on different fields all over Georgia," he added, "and not just because I'm from Butts County, but we have the best fields in the whole state."
Commissioner Ken Rivers gave credit to the team's success to Adams and the Butts County soccer program.
"Derrick, thank you so much," he said. "We know the job you do as a coach and volunteer. But also, these girls are getting such good instruction that not only are they winning here, but I know several of them have already made their school teams, and that is a testament to our programs here in Butts County. We're proud of these girls and proud of you."
