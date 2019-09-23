U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., will host a telephone town hall meeting at 6 p.m. today.
Hice represents Butts County and others in the 10th Congressional district.
See the entire announcement here:
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Jody Hice (R-GA) today announced that he will host his seventh telephone town hall of the year on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. During the wide-ranging discussion, Hice will provide constituents from across the 10th District with a community update, discuss legislative priorities, and take live questions from participants.
“I take pride in actively communicating with constituents daily both in D.C. and in Georgia,” said Congressman Hice. “Congress has a lot of important upcoming decisions to make, and I look forward to having an open dialogue with folks on policies coming out of our Nation's capital that affect each and every one of us.”
Who: Congressman Hice and 10th District residents
What: September Telephone Town Hall
When: Monday, September 23rd at 6:00 p.m.
This forum is open to the public. 10th District residents may RSVP and submit questions for the telephone town hall here or call Representative Hice’s Washington, D.C. office at (202) 225-4101. Constituents may also join the conference by calling (877) 229-8493 and using the passcode 117571 or listen online at any point during the event.