Milledgeville — U.S. Rep. Jody Hice on Monday announced that he will host his annual Service Academy Day Aug. 17 on the campus of Georgia Military College.
The event is designed to familiarize students with the application and nomination process for the nation’s five military service academies. Students in grades eight through 12 are invited to attend. The event will take place from 10 a.m. until noon in the Goldstein Center for the Performing Arts Auditorium, where representatives from the United States Military, Naval, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine and Air Force academies will discuss their requirements for admittance, Hice’s office said.
“If you are a young person with a desire to serve your nation as a military leader, you won’t want to miss this annual event,” Hice said. “Come and learn about these premiere institutions designed to train America’s future commissioned officers and engage with representatives from all five military service academies.”
Students who are admitted to military service academies must first receive a nomination from at least one member of their state’s congressional delegation, the vice president, or the president of the United States. Students seeking Hice’s nomination should submit a completed application to his office by Oct. 11.
Visit Hice’s website at hice.house.gov to access the application and learn more about the nomination process.