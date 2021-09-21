The number of people in the United States who have died from COVID-19 has now surpassed 675,000. That is higher that the estimated 675,000 death toll of the influenza pandemic of 1918, which has been called the deadliest pandemic of the 20th century.
But percentage-wise in relation to the total population, the 1918 pandemic still retains the No. 1 spot. The population of the United States 103 years ago was 103.2 million, so the death toll of 675,000 was a little over 65% of the total population at the time.
The population of the U.S. today is more than three times as high at 328.2 million, making the current death toll of just over 675,000 just over 20% of the total population today.
As of Sept. 20, Georgia has had 1,191,105 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 61,564 new cases being reported in the last two weeks, a continued decrease in the number of new cases being reported. There have been 21,426 deaths reported since the pandemic began in March 2020.
A total of 10,262,576 Georgians have received at least one dose of the vaccine. There have been 53%, or 5,557,563 who have taken the first dose, and 46%, or 4,803,852 who have received both doses and are fully vaccinated.
In Butts County, there have been 3,151 confirmed cases, with 148 new cases in the last two weeks, a decrease of 69 cases from last week. The total number of deaths is 86, and has not increased in two weeks.
In a little bit of good news, the percentage of county residents who have been fully vaccinated has increased by a percentage point to 30% of the total county population of 25,174. As of Sept. 20, 15,624 residents have received at least one dose. A total of 35%, or 8,405 have received the first dose, and a total of 30%, or 7,219 have received both doses and are fully vaccinated.
