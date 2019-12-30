Tyler Scott, a two-time All-Region 4-AAA defensive lineman, signed with Kennesaw State University during college football’s early signing period.
Scott follows in the footsteps of other former Red Devils who decided that building a relatively new in-state program was preferable to joining an established out-of-state program.
“Really, it was the best decision for me and my family because it was closer to home,” said Scott, a 6’2”, 280-pound force at defensive end who helped the Red Devils post an 8-4 record, reaching the second round of the Class AAA playoffs. “The coaching staff was nice to me. They stayed on me like they really wanted me. That’s why I made the decision.”
Scott had 40 tackles, including two sacks and five tackles for losses, and assisted on 20 more tackles this past season. He was a unanimous first team all-region selection.
“He’s a long-armed kid with a lot of power, and he’s able to kind of talk offensive coordinators out of running his way with his physical stature and athleticism,” Jackson coach Dary Myricks said. “His athleticism is really special. For a big guy, he can move.”
Scott also considered Southeast Missouri State and Jacksonville State before choosing Kennesaw State, which only began playing football in 2015, but has succeeded from the outset.
The Owls have posted a 48-15 record in five seasons under Brian Bohannon, son of the former Griffin High coach Lloyd Bohannon, and have mined his central Georgia connections to attract four Jackson alums to the Football Championship Subdivision-level program. They are running back Antavius Grier and defensive back Tyrik Mitchell (class of 2017), running back Nakeemiun Lawrence (class of 2019) and now Scott (class of 2020).
Grier earned a lot more playing time this season and had 263 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. Scott said Grier got his attention because of “a lot of shine he’s getting there. I feel like I can go up and do the same thing.”
Bohannon said Scott is part of one of the best recruiting classes he’s had. Kennesaw State signed 15 players during the early signing period.
“I think we’ve stepped it up a level with this group coming in,” Bohannon said in a statement posted on the Kennesaw State athletics website. “We’ve touched just about every position. There’s a few left out there that we’ll finish up with in February, but we continue to build the lines of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, which is critical to us continuing to move forward in the playoffs. Every kid in this class came here because they want to help us win a national championship and I think this group has the ability to take us to the next level.”