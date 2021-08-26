Two young girls, ages 11 and 12, were found safe and returned to their homes after a vehicle being driven by the 11-year-old was stopped in Butts County Aug. 26.
According to a report from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home on Blount Road about 7:11 a.m. Thursday morning in reference to a missing 12-year-old female juvenile. Deputies began a search and were informed by a sibling that they had heard their sister talk about meeting another female juvenile off of Weldon Road.
Deputies traveled to the Weldon Road address and found that an 11-year-old female juvenile was missing, along with a family vehicle.
The vehicle was equipped with an anti-theft device that allows the vehicle to be tracked. It was found to be in Butts County, and at approximately 9:37 a.m., Butts County Sheriff’s deputies stopped the vehicle and found the 11-year-old behind the wheel with the missing 12-year-old as her passenger.
Both juvenile were safely returned to their homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.