The Butts County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that two people were shot during an altercation in the parking lot of the Franklin Street gymnasium on Sunday, Mar. 13, and both are in the Intensive Care Unit at Grady Hospital in Atlanta.
According to Major Jeff Nix the incident occurred during an adult sanctioned basketball tournament, and the altercation involved spectators only.
The Sheriff's Office has not yet released any other information, other than to say they are "expecting multiple arrests coming in the near future."
A post issued Sunday evening on Butts County School Campus Messenger states that the gym was being used for an adult league basketball game at the time of the altercation, and that the school system is not aware of any Butts County students "involved or injured at this time."
The Progress-Argus will update this story when more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.