Two Russian embassy employees in Kabul were killed in a suicide blast near the embassy on Monday, the Russian foreign ministry said.
"An unknown militant set off an explosive device. As a result of the attack, two employees of the diplomatic mission were killed," the ministry said in a statement, adding that "there are also victims among Afghan citizens" without giving further details.
Kabul's police spokesman said that explosives went off in a crowd of people after an attacker was identified and shot by Afghan security forces near the Russian embassy.
"Today around 11 a.m. local time a suicide bomber, who was planning to blow up his explosives among the crowd of people, was identified and shot by the security forces near the Russian embassy in Police District 7, Kabul. As a result, his explosives went off," police spokesman Khalid Zadran said on Twitter.
There has not been a claim of responsibility yet.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said additional Taliban forces had been brought in to secure the embassy in the Afghan capital.
"Two of our comrades have died. A set of measures were immediately taken to strengthen the protection of the outer perimeter," Lavrov said during a meeting with Tajikistan's foreign minister in Moscow. The "intelligence and counterintelligence services of Afghanistan are involved," he added.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the attack as "unacceptable."
"This was a terrorist attack, they are absolutely unacceptable. We strongly condemn such terrorist acts. Of course, now the main thing is to get information about what happened to our diplomats. As far as I understand, the information will be updated," Peskov told a briefing Monday.
