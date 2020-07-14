A male and a female were injured and transported to the hospital following a one car accident on Lyons Street in Jackson around 5:30 p.m. on July 14.
The accident occurred on Lyons Street midway between Ga. Highway 16 and N. Benton Street. The silver Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder convertible went into the ditch on the south side of Lyons Street and the motor caught fire.
Jackson police and fire units, along with two ambulances, responded to the scene. Firefighters extinguished the fire while the victims were treated and prepared for transport. The victims both appeared to be conscious and alert. Their injuries are unknown at this time.
The Jackson Police Department is investigating the accident.
