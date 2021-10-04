You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for

* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.

* From late tonight through late Wednesday night.

* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through late Wednesday night. Widespread rainfall totals
of three to five inches are forecast across the watch area.
Locally higher amounts will be possible, especially across the
higher terrain of northeast Georgia. There is potential for
localized flash flooding and quick rises on rivers and
creeks, given the wet ground and normal to above normal
streamflows across the watch area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&
Two of three suspects allegedly firing gunshots at apartment complex in Jackson arrested

Two of the three suspects who allegedly fired gunshots during an argument near a Jackson apartment complex on Sept. 24 are now in custody, and Jackson police are seeking the third suspect.

Jackson police officers responded to a "shots fired" call just before 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 in the area of Dover Ridge Apartments and Viewpoint Drive. When officers got arrived, witnesses said they saw people shooting.

Investigators determined three men with guns were involved in a dispute when several shots were fired. The men ran away before officers got there. Some property was damaged.

Two of the suspects were arrested last week. Donterious Henderson, 33, of Flovilla, was arrested on Sept. 27 and is charged with aggravated assault, criminal trespass, and reckless conduct. Alonzo Marshall, 47, of Jackson, was arrested on Sept. 28 and is also charged with aggravated assault and reckless conduct.

Police have identified the third suspect as Fernando Grier, 41, of Jackson, and are actively looking for him. Anyone with information on Grier’s whereabouts is asked to call Lt. Scott Crumbley at the Jackson Police Department at 770-775-7878, or 911.

