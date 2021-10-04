Two of three suspects allegedly firing gunshots at apartment complex in Jackson arrested

Two of the three suspects who allegedly fired gunshots during an argument near a Jackson apartment complex on Sept. 24 are now in custody, and Jackson police are seeking the third suspect.
Jackson police officers responded to a "shots fired" call just before 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 in the area of Dover Ridge Apartments and Viewpoint Drive. When officers got arrived, witnesses said they saw people shooting.
Investigators determined three men with guns were involved in a dispute when several shots were fired. The men ran away before officers got there. Some property was damaged.
Two of the suspects were arrested last week. Donterious Henderson, 33, of Flovilla, was arrested on Sept. 27 and is charged with aggravated assault, criminal trespass, and reckless conduct. Alonzo Marshall, 47, of Jackson, was arrested on Sept. 28 and is also charged with aggravated assault and reckless conduct.
Police have identified the third suspect as Fernando Grier, 41, of Jackson, and are actively looking for him. Anyone with information on Grier’s whereabouts is asked to call Lt. Scott Crumbley at the Jackson Police Department at 770-775-7878, or 911.
