Two of four suspects in the shooting death of Williams Trawick, 18, of Jackson on Feb. 16 have been arrested, and Butts County Sheriff's investigators have their sights set on the other two suspects.
Trawick was killed at a home on Brooks Road Tuesday evening. Brooks Road runs between High Falls Road and Nathan Thaxton Road in western Butts County.
Three other people were wounded in the shooting and are being treated at a local hospital. None of their wounds was deemed to be life-threatening.
According to BCSO Major Jeff Nix, Jordan Watson, 18, of McDonough, was taken into custody the same night as the shooting, and Carey Cordell Williams, 18, of Locust Grove, was arrested on Feb. 19. Both are facing charges of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.
Nix said Butts County investigators are headed to Atlanta with a lead on a third suspect and are also following up leads on a fourth suspect.
The Sheriff's Office received a call about the shooting around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 16.
Butts County Sheriff Gary Long said that the incident was initially reported as an active shooter situation.
“The deputies were dispatched to an active shooter. The caller said multiple people were shot. They had a two-minute response, but when they arrived, the people were already gone,” Long said, adding that there was a delay in the crime being reported. “Once we started looking, from the time the shots were fired to the time the victims actually called – they’re the ones who reported it – there was a delay. Not a great delay, but a lot longer than I would expect.”
Long said three people were present at the Butts County residence when a second group arrived.
“It appears an altercation took place and the group that was there visiting pulled out some pistols and began firing. They hit one guy multiple times, and he is deceased. Another guy was shot a couple of times, and he survived. A girl was shot, and she survived, and another guy with the other party was shot, and he survived,” Long said. “It’s early on, but right now it appears that one side of the argument was doing all the firing and unfortunately, there were some casualties from their own side being struck.”
The three individuals who were initially present at the residence are from Griffin and had recently moved to Butts County.
“All three that were at the house, they were from Griffin, but they had moved to this house in the county about a month ago,” Long said. “The suspects that we’re tracking are not from Griffin and they are not from Butts County.”
Additional information will be made available as the investigation continues.
