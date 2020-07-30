MACON - Two methamphetamine traffickers supplied with narcotics from a Macon-based stash house were sentenced to prison for their crimes, said Charlie Peeler, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
The traffickers are connected to an Atlanta-to-Macon drug trafficking operation that was halted after nearly 2,000 grams of “ice” methamphetamine was discovered during a traffic stop on I-75 south in Butts County in August 2018 by the Butts County Sheriff's Office.
Joseph Fairley, 47, formerly of Valdosta, and currently of Tampa, Fla., was sentenced to 180 months in prison on July 29 by U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell. Fairley pleaded guilty to one count possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in April.
Co-defendant Antonio Robinson, 40, of Macon, was sentenced to 72 months in prison by Judge Treadwell on July 28. Robinson previously pleaded guilty to one count possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. There is no parole in the federal system.
On August 19, 2018, a Butts County deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Alex Raymond, 43, of Warner Robins for following too closely and weaving. The deputy’s canine alerted on the passenger side door of Raymond’s vehicle. During a legal search of the vehicle, 1990.8 grams of pure “ice” methamphetamine was found inside a Michelob Ultra beer box.
The DEA conducted an investigation and soon arrested Jose E. Ordez Avalos, 39, of Ellenwood, and Albruce Green, 40, of Macon, in connection with the transport of the drugs. It was determined that methamphetamine obtained from Avalos in Atlanta was transported by Raymond for distribution by Green in Macon.
All three pled guilty to federal criminal drug charges in June. A sentencing date for the trio has not yet been set.
“DEA agents and Butts County Sheriff’s deputies intercepted a large quantity of pure ice methamphetamine before it entered the Macon community," Peeler said in June. "I have no doubt their efforts saved lives in middle Georgia, and we owe these officers a debt of gratitude for their good work,” said U.S. Attorney Peeler. “Our office will prosecute all those engaged in pushing methamphetamine, heroin, opioids and other illegal, deadly drugs into our communities.”
The DEA investigation discovered that Green distributed methamphetamine to Fairly and Robinson out of a “stash house” located on Newberg Avenue in Macon.
Fairly was captured on August 20, 2018 after fleeing Georgia State Patrol troopers on I-75, with 56 grams of pure “ice” methamphetamine, 14 grams of cocaine and 33 grams of marijuana inside the vehicle. In addition to the drugs and firearm, the agents found a drug ledger in the trunk which contained various names and figures.
Robinson was taken into custody on August 27, 2018, when a search warrant was executed at the Newberg Avenue residence. Robinson admitted to possessing 81.7 grams of “ice” methamphetamine.
“By successfully shutting down a major stash house in Macon, agents destroyed a supply chain for methamphetamine into this region which was inflicting harm on our communities and destroying lives. We will vigorously prosecute all those caught trafficking methamphetamine and deadly narcotics,” said Peeler.
The Fairly/Robinson case was investigated by the DEA, GBI, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia State Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Calhoun and Steven Ouzts prosecuted the case for the government.
