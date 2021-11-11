Two major construction projects around the square in the coming weeks will have downtown Jackson looking more like downtown Atlanta with two large cranes looming over the buildings, according to mayor Kay Pippin.
The first is the city’s plan to create a passive “Park on the Square” out of the vacant and delapidated Fuqua building on Second Street. The mayor and city council started trying to gain ownership of the old building filled to the top with debris about six years ago. Eventually the owners, the Fuqua Family Trust, graciously gave the space to the city with the understanding the city would use it as a park.
“We’re calling it the ‘Park on the Square’ for now,” said Pippin. “It will feature exposed brick walls, a canopy of steel beams overhead allowing for full view of the sky above, inviting spaces to rest or visit with friends amidst greenery and maybe a little art.
“We are trying to preserve as much of the Fuqua building’s façade as possible, to preserve its history and assure it complements the wonderful stock of old, historic buildings in our downtown square,” said Pippin. “If all owners of downtown buildings will work together to preserve our historic landscape by using historic color palates, preserving brick detail and architectural features of the structures, coupled with our beautifully restored historic courthouse and the greenery around the square, we will create an outstanding Southern landscape second to no other city square in Georgia.”
The city council agreed to pay up to $355,000 for the park, which includes removing the decaying floor and roof of the building and installing more than 60 steel support beams to keep the side walls from caving in. That is what the crane will be used for.
“That is going to involve a large crane, and at some point will require us to block off Second Street for a period of time,” Pippin told the council at their Nov. 2 meeting. “The chief (Police Chief James Morgan) and I met with the construction company, and I learned that the crane is going to be so big that it will sit on Second Street and stretch to the very end of that building.
“The crane will be there to remove beams and structures, but also to install 60+ plus steel beams in the building and on the sides to shore up those walls. It is very tedious work. The beams are steel and very heavy. A mishap could be disastrous, so that’s why we’re working with professional companies, insured companies that know what they’re doing.”
Construction crews will begin work on the final demolition of the Fuqua building on Monday, Nov. 15, requiring the placement of dumpsters on Second Street and the closure of six parking spaces.
A crane will arrive on Monday, Nov. 22, requiring the closure of Second Street between Oak and Mulberry Streets. The crane will be removed by the end of the day on Wednesday, Nov. 24, and will return on Monday, Nov. 29, if needed.
“We regret the inconveniences the demo and construction will cause over these next few weeks,” said Pippin, “but everyone is requested to keep in mind that a beautiful, new park will be ready for use in early 2022!”
The second project is a massive repair and renovation of the old New York Store building on the corner of Third and Oak streets by its owner. The building is getting a new roof and a complete façade restoration.
“It, too, is going to involve a crane, but the big invasive part of the New York building is they are going to have scaffolding as tall as the building on both street sides. That will involve that whole corner of Oak and Third streets.”
Chief Morgan said he spoke with the company doing the work and explained what will happen.
“The scaffolding will be bolted together and rigged by a professional rigging company,” said Morgan. They’ll have a debris net that will keep debris from coming out toward the street and underneath. They’ll leave openings for the businesses there to transact business, and it will be safe for them because there will be an overhead board covering for pedestrians to walk under.
“We will redirect the sidewalk traffic out into the parking area on the street and put up a barrier there. This will not pose too much of a problem on vehicular traffic. It might slow it down some, but we don’t see it closing the road unless we have to actually help getting the crane in place. The crane will be staged on Oak Street. I think it will go pretty quickly once they get it in place.”
This construction will also begin on Nov. 15 with the erection of scaffolding on Third Street in front of the building. A crane will be set up on Oak Street alongside the building for one day only on Nov. 19. The scaffolding should be removed by Dec. 3.
