JACKSON — Two Jackson police officers are recovering from injuries they sustained during a standoff with an armed man following a report of a screaming man at 172 Fox Hollow Wood Drive in Jackson at 2:47 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Just over 16 hours later, Donald Rivers Waits was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. The incident left Officer Thomas Lucas with a broken wrist and Officer Dianna Sanchez with a severe cut over her left eye and an injury to her left thigh, according to Jackson Police Chief James Morgan.

