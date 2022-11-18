JACKSON — Two Jackson police officers are recovering from injuries they sustained during a standoff with an armed man following a report of a screaming man at 172 Fox Hollow Wood Drive in Jackson at 2:47 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.
Just over 16 hours later, Donald Rivers Waits was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. The incident left Officer Thomas Lucas with a broken wrist and Officer Dianna Sanchez with a severe cut over her left eye and an injury to her left thigh, according to Jackson Police Chief James Morgan.
“They are out and under a doctor’s care and we are not rushing them back to work,” said Morgan. “We have specific measures they will go through, both medical and psychological with police peer groups that will assist them and get them prepared to come back to duty.”
Morgan said the officers found the home’s front door open and announced themselves many times before entering.
“They cleared the first level and got no response from inside the home,” he said. “At the bottom of the staircase, they kept announcing themselves - ‘police officer, police officer’ and no one answered. Just as they started up the staircase, the gentlemen came out and was screaming profanities and saying they were breaking in. He then came to the top of the stairs and fired at least three rounds in their directions.”
Officer Lucas exited the front door and Sanchez ran to the back of the home to take cover, he said.
“A couple of more shots rang out, and she went out the window and landed on a concrete pad. She injured her left thigh and at first it was thought to be broken,” Morgan said. “Officer Lucas was engaged in getting (Waits) to come outside when he fired again. He began screaming ‘the cops are robbing me,' and he then went out of sight and went back upstairs and barricaded himself in the house.”
Sanchez was transferred to Atrium Health Navicent Medical Center Hospital in Macon and Lucas received care at Wellstar Sylvan Grove Hospital in Jackson. The Butts County Sheriff's Office, the Butts County SWAT team, the Georgia State Patrol SWAT team and a negotiator eventually convinced Waits to give up.
Morgan said damages to the Waits’ home, photos of which have been circulated on social media posts and online news sites, were caused by a technique a SWAT team uses when dealing with persons who are barricaded.
“He fired rounds at officers and that is a technique that modern day police use,” Morgan said. “You give them a certain amount of time and then you start a maneuver called ‘pulling the area.’ They gave all the commands they should have given. They did it by the book, and it couldn’t have been done any better. I take my hat off to Sheriff (Gary) Long for providing manpower and to the other counties who came to help.”
Morgan said officers from Clayton, Jasper, Henry and Spalding Counties were on the scene as well as Lamar County officials, an officer from the Morrow Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol Special Response Team.
“I want to thank my officers for the courage and heroic acts they displayed during the initial onset of the above incident. I also thank Sheriff Gary Long and the Butts County Sheriff's Department Special Response Team for their heroic acts of professionalism and courage they displayed during this highly intense incident, as well as the assistance received from other surrounding agencies,” he said.
Moving forward, the chief says he has compassion for the Waits family.
“We do feel for the family. I have known the family for a long time and certainly we are praying for the family and we are here for them,” he said. “I am extremely sorry that it came to that measure but people have to understand that we have to make it safe for everyone.”
Morgan also wants to assure everyone who has voiced concerns over his wellbeing following a television interview that he is OK.
