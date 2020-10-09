Two in a row! The Jackson High Lady Devils volleyball team clinched their second Area 2-AAA Region Championship Oct. 8, defeating arch rival Pike County 3-0 in the JHS gym. The Lady Devils have not been defeated in region play for the last two years.
Coach Michael Smith said it felt good to see his team's hard work pay off.
"I'm demanding and there is a lot that it takes to do this, and I'm proud of them," Smith said. "They worked for everything they got, especially just to change the narrative of Jackson volleyball in the past three years. Two years ago, Pike County beat us in the championship game in the third set. I told them don't forget how that feels, and we haven't lost a region game since.
"I'm just incredibly proud of them, all the work, all the summer hours with the craziness of this year," he added. "We've screened them everyday and had to stay safe. People say it might be easier to win in these times, but it's not. You have to protect yourself every day and do those little things, the little sacrifices like virtual learning, making sure we got rides, wearing the masks, doing those kinds of things, it all adds up and means something, and this is validation of it. I'm just so proud that we really wanted to do this and get somewhere."
Jackson was seeded No. 1 in the region, courtesy of their perfect 6-0 mark, and received a bye through the first round of games on Oct. 6, as did Pike County, ranked second with a 5-1 mark. In the first round, Upson-Lee beat Mary Persons, 3-0, and Peach County beat Central Macon, 3-0.
In the second round on Oct. 7, Pike County defeated Peach County, 3-0, and Jackson defeated Upson-Lee, 3-0, with wins of 25-6, 25-11, and 25-10.
In the third and final round on Oct. 8, Upson-Lee beat Peach County to claim third place in the region.
In the championship game, Jackson built an early lead against Pike in the first match, then held off a late rally, winning 26-16. The Lady Pirates came out strong in the second match and held an early 9-6 lead. But the Lady Devils got back in the game and after tying the score at 14-14, took the lead for good on their way to a 25-18 win. In the third match, Jackson jumped on top early and never looked back, winning 25-6 to claim a 3-0 victory and the region crown.
Jackson also cracked the Top 10 in the Score Atlanta state rankings in the Atlanta Journal Constitution this week, coming in at No. 10 in the state in AAA.
Now the Lady Devils can look forward to the state playoffs, with the first two rounds being played on their home court in Jackson, starting on Tuesday, Oct. 20. Coach Smith said they will face opponents from 3-AAA in Savannah, mostly like Savannah High School.
"We'll play one more (non-region) tune-up game against Luella on Oct. 14 coming off of fall break," Smith said. They are a region champion and they'll be a good team. It will be a last final test and then we'll roll into the playoffs. The first round and second round will be here, and then after that it is coin flips and you just have to survive and advance."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.