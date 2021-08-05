FORSYTH - Two Jackson residents are among five people charged with attempting to smuggle methamphetamine into the Monroe County Jail.
According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, July 31, Monroe County deputies intercepted a trafficking amount of methamphetamine (28 grams or more) that was intended to be smuggled inside the Monroe County Jail.
Over the course of an investigation, five individuals were identified and suspected to be involved. Of the five, three were already being detained at the Monroe County Jail. They are Justin Donley, 26, of Tucker, Thayer Carter, 31, of Milner, and Darius Berry, 37, of Jackson.
The other two individuals, who were not in the Monroe County Jail at the time of the incident, have been identified as Marissa Spears, 28, of Jackson, and Ashley Ritner, 34, of Forsyth. Both have been arrested.
All five are being charged with felony trafficking methamphetamines, felony crossing the guard lines, and felony use of communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction.
