JACKSON — Have you got a pile of papers you’d like to get rid of in an environmentally friendly and secure way? Two upcoming area events will offer opportunities for residents to do just that free of charge.
Shred360 will be at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary on Friday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Noah’s Ark is located at 712 L.G. Griffin Road, Locust Grove.
For those who can’t make the July 29 event, Jackson United Methodist Church and Shred360 are offering another opportunity for residents get rid of unwanted paper. Shred360 will be at the church Sept. 28 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Residents will be limited to three kitchen trash bags filled with paper or three copy paper boxes.
