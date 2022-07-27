Two former Minneapolis Police officers convicted of federal charges in the fatal arrest of George Floyd are set to be sentenced to prison on Wednesday.

J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were each convicted in February of violating Floyd's civil rights and of failing to intervene to stop their colleague Derek Chauvin during the restraint. Kueng is set to be sentenced at 10 a.m. Wednesday, followed by Thao an hour later.

Recommended for you

CNN's Brad Parks contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.