A tractor-trailer driver and passenger were killed early Wednesday morning after they collided with a second tractor-trailer on I-75 north near mile marker 201 at Ga. Hwy. 36.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers were requested to investigate the crash about 1:19 a.m. on Nov. 11 by the Butts County Sheriff's Office.
The two trucks were traveling north on I-75 when they collided. The first tractor-trailer jack-knifed, traveling across the northbound lanes and into the grass median, where it overturned and struck the guardrail. Both occupants sustained fatal injuries from the accident. Their names have not yet been released pending notification of their next of kin.
The second truck left the roadway on the right side and traveled into a wooded area, striking several trees. The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Macon Medical by Butts Co EMS. His condition is not known as this time.
Two other vehicles on I-75 struck debris from the overturned truck. I-75 northbound was totally shut down for a number of hours.
State investigators do not believe either driver had been drinking. The Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation. No charges have yet to be filed.
