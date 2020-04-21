As of noon on April 21, the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed the first two deaths from COVID-19 in Butts County, both patients at Westbury Medical Care and Rehab in Jackson, and 82 confirmed cases countywide.
The Georgia Department of Community Health began providing on April 17 a long-term care facility COVID-19 report for facilities with 25 beds or more, updated daily Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. On Monday, April 20 report, Westbury has a total of 151 residents, with 48 patients who have tested positive, four deaths, and 13 staff members who have tested positive.
According to the DPH report, one of the deaths was a 70-year-old male with underlying health conditions, and the other was also a 70-year-old male, but it is unknown if there were underlying health conditions. The other two deaths there are still being evaluated by the Department of Public Health (DPH) to determine if they are also COVID-19 related.
The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Butts County has more than doubled in the past seven days. On April 14, there were 34 confirmed cases, and on April 21 there are 82 confirmed cases.
Patients at a long-term care facility are included in the total for the county the facility is in, so of the 82 total cases in Butts, more than half (48) of them are from Westbury. Staff members are counted in the county that they live in, and that information is confidential, so it is unclear how many affected staff members live in Butts County.
The National Guard has been assisting state agencies in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, and last week the National Guard brought 75 testing kits down to Westbury to administer tests and evaluate needs.
According to Butts County Deputy County Administrator Michael Brewer, the county has also been working closely with the state to get needed PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) supplies to Westbury. A letter was sent to the Governor's office on April 20 requesting continued assistance in obtaining PPE's and Chairman Ken Rivers also requested assistance from State Rep. Susan Holmes. Brewer stated Holmes was "extremely helpful" in getting a large supply of masks, gloves and gowns to Westbury in the same day from state stockpiles.
Inmates at the Georgia Classification and Diagnostic State Prison (GDCP) in Jackson who have tested positive for COVID-19 are also included in the county total. The Georgia Department of Corrections is providing a list of confirmed cases of inmates and prison staff at its facilities. In its latest report, there has been one confirmed inmate in the GCDP in Jackson. Four initially tested positive, but three of them were reversed by lab testing. Two employees have also tested positive, but they are listed depending on the county they live in.
Throughout Georgia, there are now 19,881 cases of the disease, 3,779 Georgians have been hospitalized (19.01%), and there have been 799 deaths (4.02%). The state has completed roughly 87,402 diagnostic tests, mostly processed in commercial labs.
The state has not released figures on the number of people who have contracted the disease but later recovered. There are several reasons why DPH doesn't release figures on how many have recovered, according to Hayla Folden, Public Information Officer for District 4, Georgia Department of Public Health, which includes Butts County.
"We do not have a true case count that includes all individuals with COVID-19," she said. "Our count only includes lab-confirmed cases, and not individuals who have symptoms but were never tested, or those who were infected but had no symptoms at all.
"Also, recovery status is not data we collect," Folden added. "Our investigation focuses on activity histories and contact tracing to limit further spread, and we provide recommendations for patients moving forward, but we do not track patients throughout their clinical presentation."
Gov. Brian Kemp issued a statewide shelter-in-place order that went into effect at 6 p.m. on April 3. While people can still leave home to tend to essential activities like grocery shopping or going to the doctor, they cannot congregate in groups in public or private, they must obey the 6-foot social distancing rule and they must wash hands and sanitize work areas frequently if their business is deemed essential during the crisis.
But Kemp announced on April 20 that certain businesses in Georgia will be able to reopen April 24 despite the ongoing COVID-19 threat. The governor pointed to recent positive developments in making his announcement.
“Reports of emergency room visits for flu-like illnesses are declining, documented COVID-19 cases have flattened and appear to be declining, and we have seen declining emergency room visits in general," Kemp said in a news conference. “By expanding our hospital bed capacity — including the temporary facility at the Georgia World Congress Center — we have the ability to treat patients without crisis care in hospital settings."
The businesses being allowed to reopen on April 24 include gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, cosmetologists, hair designers, and nail care artists.
Restaurant dining rooms and movie theaters can open April 27 under the Kemp plan, but bars, nightclubs and entertainment operations will remain closed for the time being. Public schools will stay shut for the rest of the school year.
And for hospitals, elective surgeries that are deemed essential will be resumed.
Businesses that are reopening will be subject to social distancing standards, screening workers for fever, and use of masks and gloves when appropriate. Businesses will have to follow the guidelines or the state will take action, according to Kemp.
