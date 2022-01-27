JEFFERSONVILLE - A Twiggs County man has been charged with concealing the death of another after a Jackson woman’s body was found on Dec. 19 in a ditch near his home.
According to a news release from the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office, Stacy Gene Wehunt, 52, was arrested on Jan. 21 in connection with the death of Carrie Elizabeth Burke, 44.
Wehunt called Twiggs County 911 around 7 p.m. on Dec. 19 to report a dead body found in a ditch beside Highway 96 West. The body was found about 50 yards east of Wehunt’s driveway off Hwy. 96.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) was called into to assist in the investigation. An autopsy at the GBI Crime Lab identified the body as Burke and that based on the condition of the body, it appeared to have been on the property for 1-2 weeks.
Investigators found that Burke had been temporarily living at Wehunt’s home. Warrants were obtained to search Wehunt’s home and cars, and Burke’s identification was allegedly found in one of Wehunt’s vehicles.
Wehunt was arrested on Jan. 21 and charged with concealing the death of another, tampering with evidence, making false statements, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Burke’s exact cause of death is still under investigation, and Twiggs County investigators said that more charges may be possible.
