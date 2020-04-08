As of noon on Wednesday, April 8, Butts County has had 20 people test positive for the COVID-19 virus, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH). That is an increase of 14 confirmed cases since April 1 when six people tested positive.
While there have been no deaths reported in Butts County, neighboring Monroe County has had one death, a 77-year-old man with prior health problems who lived on Harbour Shores Drive in High Falls, and died at on April 4 at Navicent Health in Macon. Cases are counted according to the patient's county of residence.
In the eight-county area surrounding and including Butts County, there have been a total of 395 confirmed cases and 11 deaths. Here are the counts for neighboring counties:
• Henry: 214 positive, 3 deaths
• Newton: 67 positive, 3 deaths
• Spalding: 56 positive, 4 deaths
• Lamar: 14 positive, 0 deaths
• Monroe: 12 positive, 1 death
• Jones: 7 positive, 0 deaths
• Jasper: 5 positive, 0 deaths
Throughout Georgia, there are now 9,881 cases of the disease, and 362 deaths from it, that have been reported as of noon Wednesday. The deaths account for 3.66% of all cases seen in the state.
Meanwhile, 1,979 Georgians have been hospitalized because of the disease, accounting for 20.03% of cases seen in the state.
At the same time, the total number of tests conducted in Georgia has increased to 38,787. That includes 2,807 tests conducted at the state's health lab and another 35,980 tests conducted at commercial labs.
People ages 18-59 continue to make up the majority of COVID-19 cases in Georgia, 60% in all, followed by people ages 60 and older (35%) and newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). The ages of people in the remaining 4% of cases in the state are unknown.
The state has not released figures on the number of people who have contracted the disease and who later recovered. There are several reasons why DPH doesn't release figures on how many have recovered, according to Hayla Folden, public information officer for District 4, Georgia Department of Public Health, which includes Butts County.
"We do not have a true case count that includes all individuals with COVID-19," she said. "Our count only includes lab-confirmed cases, and not individuals who have symptoms but were never tested, or those who were infected but had no symptoms at all.
"Also, recovery status is not data we collect," Folden added. "Our investigation focuses on activity histories and contact tracing to limit further spread, and we provide recommendations for patients moving forward, but we do not track patients throughout their clinical presentation."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said it takes two days to two weeks for someone carrying the virus to start experiencing symptoms.
Each person who is infected has the potential to infect every other person they come in contact with. People without symptoms can spread the disease to others close by through droplets they give off when they cough, sneeze or talk.
That's why Gov. Brian Kemp issued a statewide shelter-in-place order that went into effect at 6 p.m. on April 3. While people can still leave home to tend to essential activities like grocery shopping or going to the doctor, they cannot congregate in groups in public or private, they must obey the 6-foot social distancing rule and they must wash hands and sanitize work areas frequently if their business is deemed essential during the crisis.
The Georgia State Patrol and Butts County Sheriff's Office are authorized to enforce the governor's order.
