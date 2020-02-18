On Feb. 4 President Donald Trump honored one of the last surviving members of the Tuskegee Airmen, retired Brigadier General Charles McGee, who turned 100 in December.
Three days later, on Feb. 7, fifth grade students at Stark Elementary received a special treat as Tuskegee Airman Dr. Hillard W. Pouncy Jr., 97 and a day, visited them to talk about his life and encourage them to do whatever they want to do. Pouncy was born on Feb. 8, 1922, and the students created a huge birthday poster that they all signed and presented to him.
The Tuskegee Airmen were the first black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. Trained at the Tuskegee Army Air Field in Alabama, they flew more than 15,000 individual sorties in Europe and North Africa, with their impressive performance earning them more than 150 Distinguished Flying Crosses, and helped to encourage the eventual integration of the U.S. armed forces.
The program’s trainees, nearly all of them college graduates or undergraduates, came from all over the country. In addition to some 1,000 pilots, the Tuskegee program trained nearly 14,000 navigators, bombardiers, instructors, aircraft and engine mechanics, control tower operators and other maintenance and support staff.
Born in Prichard, Alabama, Pouncy said he moved into his maternal grandparents’ home in Eufaula in 1930 when he was 8 years old. They needed support around the house, and Pouncy’s parents decided he should be the one to help them. After his grandfather retired, Pouncy took over his position as janitor of the First Methodist Church. In 1940 he graduated as valedictorian from his high school and enrolled at the Tuskegee Institute on a work scholarship.
As a student Pouncy saw members of the Tuskegee Air Squadron marching around campus and decided to join. When he became the last cadet “washed out” of pilot training school, Pouncy transferred to bombardier school. Unlike the fighter pilots trained at Tuskegee, most Tuskegee Airmen bombardiers and navigators never saw combat because their skills were underestimated by military command. They trained in the North American B-25 Mitchell medium bomber, a twin-engine plane. Pouncy expected to go to the Pacific, but instead spent the last months of the war learning navigation skills in addition to his bombardier training.
After the war Pouncy earned a master’s degree in Chemistry at Tuskegee and a PhD at Syracuse University in New York, where he served as a reservist in the Air National Guard. For 30 years he moved around the world in his position as a chemist for Union Carbide. He married a schoolteacher named Mattie Mae Hunter and had one son. She passed in 2007. He retired to Austell in 2005.
Pouncy's son graduated from MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) and his grandson is about to graduate from Harvard.
Talking about his life growing up in Alabama, Pouncy noted that his great-grandparents were slaves.
"They were fortunate to live together," he said. "When the slaves were freed, they continued to work for the slave owner, "Old Martha," where they farmed."
Pouncy said he had one brother and two sisters, but had many cousins. Pouncy and his siblings served or were married to those who served in WWII. His brother was in the Army in the Pacific Theater, he was a Tuskegee Airman, one sister married another Tuskegee Airman, and his other sister married a man in the Navy. But none of his cousins served during WWII.
In talking about his education after the war, Pouncy urged the students to set goals for their lives.
"You too can set high standards for yourself," he said. " Go to school every day and learn so that you can be the best that you can be."
Pouncy displayed and allowed the students to pass around several pieces of memorabilia, including a booklet he wrote about being a Tuskegee Airman, replicas of a Congressional Gold Medal the Tuskegee Airmen were presented by President George Bush in 2007, and a photo of Pouncy pinning general's stars on Stayce D. Harris in 2014.
Pouncy used Harris as another example of being able to be whatever you want to me. Harris is a retired United States Air Force Lieutenant General who last served as the Inspector General of the Air Force. Harris' promotion to Lieutenant General was a first for African-American females, as she is the first to hold the three-star rank in the U.S. Air Force.
Pouncy said he at the rest of the Tuskegee Airmen proved that people can achieve what they set out to do.
"I want to emphasize, in America, you are your limits," Pouncy told the students. "You can be a teacher if you want to, you can be a general if you want to, or you can be a bum if you want to. In American, if you want it, you can do it."
Pouncy also answered questions from the students. One asked if he had any regrets being in World War II, and Pouncy said he did not.
"We live in the greatest country in the world, and there is a price you have to pay for it," he said. "Sometimes we have to go to war. Sometimes we get hurt. It's your job to keep it the best."
Another question was what was the best thing about being an airman.
Pouncy replied, "There is a certain amount of freedom you feel when you're flying."
The final question asked was for Pouncy to describe his life in one word.
He said: "Proud."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.