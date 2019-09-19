President Donald Trump is suing his long-time accounting firm Mazars USA and New York district attorney Cyrus Vance to attempt to stop his accounting records from being sent to the local prosecutor.
"In response to the subpoenas issued by the New York County District Attorney, we have filed a lawsuit this morning in Federal Court on behalf of the President in order to address the significant constitutional issues at stake in this case," Trump attorney Jay Sekulow said in a statement.
The case, in some ways, mirrors another court fight over whether Mazars must respond to subpoenas for Trump's financial records earlier this year. In that case, Trump sued a US House committee and Mazars after the committee subpoenaed eight years of accounting records earlier this spring. Trump lost before a trial court in that case but is now waiting for a decision from the federal appeals court in Washington.
In this and other cases, House Democrats and Vance have yet to obtain Trump's financial records.
Vance subpoenaed eight years of Trump's tax returns from Mazars, which had done accounting for both Trump and the Trump Organization, as part of an investigation into hush money payments, CNN reported on Monday.
In response to both the House and the Vance subpoenas, Mazars has said it would comply with legal obligations it has.
Trump is represented by private lawyers in the suit -- and not the Justice Department.
The case will be heard at different stages by federal District Judge Victor Marrero, a Clinton appointee, and magistrate judge Katharine Parker.
CNN's Kara Scannell contributed to this report.