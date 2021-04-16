Butts County emergency services and the Georgia State Patrol were busy Apr. 15 taking care of two overturned tractor-trailers and a collision between a Butts County Sheriff's deputy responding to a call and a pickup truck. No one was seriously injured in any of the accidents.
Thursday morning, a tractor-trailer carrying recycled tire pieces overturned on Ga. Hwy. 87 South at Mt. Pleasant Church Road, spilling its load out of the open-top trailer. Two passengers hit the trailer, but there were no injuries reported. Hwy. 87 and Mt. Pleasant Church Road were closed for several hours while the tractor-trailer was righted and hauled away, and the trailer load and debris were cleaned up. The Georgia State Patrol is handling the accident investigation.
Thursday afternoon, a tractor-trailer tried to turn left at too high a speed onto Midway Road from Windy Lane off of Ga. Hwy. 16, just west of I-75, and overturned. The driver was not injured, but Midway Road was blocked for several hours while the tractor-trailer was uprighted and towed away. The Georgia State Patrol is handling the accident investigation.
The initial call to 911 for the overturned tractor-trailer at Midway Road was for a tanker truck that had spilled diesel fuel onto the road (it turned out to be a container truck with no fuel spill). Deputies were rushing to the scene when one deputy collided with a pickup truck at Third and Holley streets in Jackson.
A witness said that the truck driver had attempted to cross Third on Holley Street in front of the deputy, who had his lights and siren on. No one was seriously injured as airbags deployed in the patrol vehicle, and the pickup truck driver was able to pull into a nearby parking lot.
