Tropical Storm Zeta made its presence felt in Jackson early Thursday morning as nearly 500 city electric customers lost power due to a downed Georgia Power line.
According to Mayor Kay Pippin, a tree broke a power pole and brought the line down as it fell across Ga. Hwy. 42 near Hunter's Restaurant, causing multiple homes and businesses to lose power.
Hwy. 42 was closed for several hours as city crews, including electric, police and fire, worked to clean up the debris, restore power and keep everyone safe.
Several trees also fell on Indian Springs Street, snapping poles and bringing down lines, causing the street to be blocked off for most of Thursday morning while crews worked to clear the debris and restore power.
Victoria Jolley of Central Georgia EMC said more than 9,000 meters across their 14-county region were knocked out when the storm hit. As of 11 a.m., EMC crews had restored all but about 432 meters.
Butts County Fire Chief Mike Wilson said out in the county, there were a few trees down, but no major accidents due to the storm.
Zeta made landfall Wednesday afternoon as a Category 2 hurricane, flailing the Louisiana coast with 110 mph winds. It weakened to a tropical storm by the time it reached Georgia.
Across north Georgia, nearly one million residents were left in the dark after the storm passed through between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. Wind gusts in the metro Atlanta area peaked at 51 mph, with the highest wind gust recorded at 55 mph in Rome in northwest Georgia.
Across metro Atlanta, fallen trees and downed wires have blocked interstates, disabled traffic signals and shut down surface streets.
One person was reportedly killed when a tree fell on his mobile home in Cherokee County. There were also several reports of injuries from fallen trees in other areas.
