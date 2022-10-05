JACKSON — Butts County has several Halloween trick-or-treating events planned for the area’s tiny ghosts and goblins and their families.
Indian Springs State Park will again present its Trick-or-Treat Trail. The event is set for Saturday, Oct. 15 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Designed for children 12 and under, this event will be held at the Indian Springs State Park Group Camp off Cenie Road.
Children will make a holiday craft, play games and take a trick-or-treat hike and collect candy.
High Falls State Park has two Halloween-themed events planned. On Friday, Oct. 28, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. the park will host Creepy Crawly Glow Mini Golf. Glow in the dark mini golf will be played at a cost of $5 per person. A prize will be awarded for a hole-in-one. Preregister by calling the park office at 478-993-3053.
A Halloween craft class will be held at the park on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 11 a.m. This free class will meet in the park office.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Butts County Chamber will present Trick or Treat on the Square on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Come and door-to-door trick-or-treat with the merchants on the square will a trunk-or-treat twist this year.
The Chamber is also hosting its Scare on the Square scarecrow decorating contest which runs Oct. 10 - Oct. 31. Judging will take place on Oct. 22 and a cash prize will be donated to the winner’s charity of your choice. The scarecrow that receives the most votes on the chamber’s Facebook page will receive the People’s Choice award.
Dauset Trails Nature Center is holding a Pumpkin Party on Sunday, Oct. 30 in Pavilion 1 at 3 p.m. The cost is $15 per carver and pumpkins, tools and refreshments will be provided. Space is limited so call 770-775-6798 to register. The center is located on Mt. Vernon Church Road in Jackson.
Flovilla’s Halloween on Heard is set for Saturday, Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. Candy will be provided for trick-or-treaters and Flovilla Baptist Church will serve free hot dogs.
Area churches will be holding fall festivals, too. Jackson United Methodist Church’s Trunk-or-Treat is set for Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m. Macedonia Baptist Church’s Fall Festival is set for Sunday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Rock Springs Church’s Harvest Fest is set for Sunday, Oct. 23 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
These animals are available for adoption through Newton County Animal Control. Click for more.