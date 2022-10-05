JACKSON — Butts County has several Halloween trick-or-treating events planned for the area’s tiny ghosts and goblins and their families.

Indian Springs State Park will again present its Trick-or-Treat Trail. The event is set for Saturday, Oct. 15 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Designed for children 12 and under, this event will be held at the Indian Springs State Park Group Camp off Cenie Road.

Recommended for you

Tags