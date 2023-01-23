The storm that blew through Butts County on Thursday, Jan. 12 sent a massive tree crashing down on Joanne Mathis’ home on Cherokee Drive near the Newton County line. When the storm clouds cleared, a white wooden cross and Christian flag in Mathis’ front yard were untouched.

When volunteers removed the tree from the single-wide trailer, they found a picture of an angel on the roof. The picture, which depicts an angel watching over two children, had hung in Mathis’ home.

