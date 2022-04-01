The city of Jackson will conduct its annual Trash Amnesty Week from April 4-8. It’s an opportunity for Jackson residents to dispose of large household junk items without having to pay a fee! All items should be left on the curb, and not in the street, by 7 a.m. each day.
Among the items that will be accepted by the City are discarded furniture and appliances.
The following items will not be picked up: hazardous waste items, tires, paints, items containing oil, batteries or anything containing refrigerants such as refrigerators and air conditioners.
Anything put out after pick-up on April 8 will be subject to fees.
Contact City Hall at 770-775-7535 if you have questions.
