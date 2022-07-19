A fire broke out at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday at about 10 a.m. local time when a transformer caught fire, sending plumes of black smoke into the air, according to the Bureau of Reclamation.

The fire was extinguished about 30 minutes later by the Reclamation/Hoover fire brigade, the bureau's Regional Director Jacklynn L. Gould said in a statement. There were no injuries to employees or visitors, Gould said.

Recommended for you

CNN's Eric Levenson and Sara Smart contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.