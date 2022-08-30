Train conductor killed in train derailment in El Paso, Texas

A train conductor was killed in a train derailment in El Paso, Texas, late Monday night, officials said.
The victim was identified as 49-year-old Mario Aurelio Navarro, a conductor for Union Pacific, according to a news release from the El Paso Police Department. When the train derailed at around 10:30 pm in El Paso, one rail car flipped onto its side, then crashed into a backyard, striking the gas meter and causing a gas leak, say police.
A derailment device installed earlier that day while work was performed on the tracks had not been removed by the time of the crash, police said.
Despite this, the train engineer was given permission to proceed.
"As the conductor was guiding the engineer into the rail yard, the derailment device effected the derailment and the conductor was hit by the train car after it flipped onto its side," said police in the release.
Union Pacific expressed their support for the victim's loved ones.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
"Our thoughts are with the employee's family and coworkers," the railroad said in a statement.
The damaged gas line was shut down and the evacuation has been lifted, the fire department said. According to Union Pacific, the Texas Gas Company has secured the gas line that was ruptured in the derailment.
No other injuries were reported, the department added.
The derailment is under investigation by the El Paso Police Department. CNN has reached out to the fire department and the El Paso Police Department for more information.
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
TravelPerk ranked the countries that spend the most on domestic and international business travel, as well as their future outlook as they recover from pandemic-induced loss of business. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.