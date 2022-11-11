Butts County Courthouse 1.jpg
ATLANTA – The Judicial Council of Georgia Ad Hoc Committee on American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funding has awarded grants totaling $39,476,327 to be distributed among 37 judicial circuits that applied for 2023 funding. The Towaliga Judicial Circuit, which includes Butts County, will recieve $643,998.

The committee accepted applications from Sept. 15-30 for the award period beginning Jan. 1, 2023. These awards kick off the second year of the Judicial Council’s ARPA grant program.

