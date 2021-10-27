Towaliga CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) had a booth at the 2021 Butts County Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 23. CASA staff and volunteers handed out pinwheels to kids, recruited future Butts County CASA Volunteers and hosted a drawing for a free Amazon Fire Kids’ Tablet. Zi’mya George was nice enough to draw the winning ticket for us and Lisa Day was this year’s winner of the tablet! In the left photo, Zi’maya George poses before drawing the winning ticket. In the right photo, CASA staff member Georgia Hooks presents the tablet to winner Lisa Day. CASA always needs more volunteers in Butts County. For more information about this important program contact Mary Ann Leverett at 478-394-0315/mleverett@tacourts.com.
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
alertfeaturedpopularurgent
- Larry Stanford larry.stanford@rockdalecitizen.com
- Updated
- 0
featuredpopularurgent
- From Staff Reports
-
- 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.