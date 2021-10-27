Casa Drawing.jpg

Towaliga CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) had a booth at the 2021 Butts County Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 23. CASA staff and volunteers handed out pinwheels to kids, recruited future Butts County CASA Volunteers and hosted a drawing for a free Amazon Fire Kids’ Tablet. Zi’mya George was nice enough to draw the winning ticket for us and Lisa Day was this year’s winner of the tablet! In the left photo, Zi’maya George poses before drawing the winning ticket. In the right photo, CASA staff member Georgia Hooks presents the tablet to winner Lisa Day. CASA always needs more volunteers in Butts County. For more information about this important program contact Mary Ann Leverett at 478-394-0315/mleverett@tacourts.com.

Tags

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos