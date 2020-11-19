Towaliga CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is proud to announce that on Nov. 17 two CASA volunteers were sworn-in for the circuit by Towaliga Circuit Juvenile Court Judge Sharon Sullivan to serve children in foster care. Tiffany Hagwood is a local Jackson resident and Emma Miller is a Milner resident. CASA volunteers have gone through extensive training by the local CASA agency to ensure that they can fulfill the requirement of a CASA for the children of this circuit. Volunteers come from varying backgrounds, but the one thing they have in common is their concern for children in the foster care system. Left to right in the photo are Tiffany Hagwood, Judge Sharon Sullivan (in front), and Emma Miller. For more information about this important program contact Mary Ann Leverett at 478-394-0315/mleverett@tacourts.com.
Towaliga CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) swears in two volunteers
Larry Stanford
