Butts County has had its own fair share of top local stories during the last 12 months, including pandemic-related news. The Jackson Progress-Argus is presenting a four-part series on the top story for each week of 2021, along with a few honorable mentions, based on the opinions of the staff. This week is the final part, ending with October-December.
October 2021
Oct. 6
One dead, one charged with murder
One man is dead and another charged with his murder following a shooting in the Freeman Circle community off Covington Street in Jackson on Sept. 27.
Honorable Mention:
Mary Frances Daniel : My breast cancer story
Honorable Mention:
Braelyn Mayfield named 2021 JHS Homecoming Queen; Cameron Edwards named Homecoming King
Oct. 13
Kizzy Guyton named Teacher of the Year
Stark Elementary School Pre-K teacher Kizzy Guyton was named the 2022 Butts County Schools’ Teacher of the Year at the Butts County Board of Education meeting on Oct. 5. Guyton will represent the county in the Georgia Teacher of the Year program, with the state winner being announced in May 2022,
Honorable Mention:
Jackson Lady Devils win their third consecutive Area 2-AAA volleyball title
Oct. 20
‘Operation Life Saver’ drug crackdown results in 17 arrests in Butts County
Seventeen people were arrested and charged with a variety of drug violations on Oct. 14 following a five-month investigation by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Gary Long announced the culmination of the investigation, dubbed “Operation Life Saver,” on the BCSO Facebook page.
Oct. 27
Female, 15, shot at event in Jenkinsburg
A 15-year-old girl remains in Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, recovering from gunshot wounds she suffered at an event in Jenkinsburg on Oct. 16. The suspect in the shooting, a 14-year-old male, is in custody.
Honorable Mention:
Butts County Fall Festvial attracts large crowds to downtown Jackson
Honorable Mention:
Elite Eight — Jackson Lady Devils advance to the Elite 8 of the state AAA softball tournament
Nov. 3
Butts County Schools Superintendent Simpson announces plan to retire in April
In a called meeting Wednesday morning, Oct. 27, the Butts County Board of Education officially approved Dr. Todd Simpson’s intent to retire, effective April 30, 2022.
Honorable Mention:
Dee Strickland of Jackson receives Edna Earl Teale Award and inducted into Mercer’s Georgia Baptist College of Nursing Hall of Honor
Nov. 10
Making history as Jackson’s first Black mayor, Carlos Duffey says he will be everyone’s mayor
Carlos Duffey made history Tuesday night, Nov. 2, when he won the Jackson mayoral election, becoming the first Black mayor in the city’s history. Duffey defeated former city clerk Jeannette Riley for the seat, 514-483.
Honorable Mention:
Proposed 2022 Jackson budget includes funding for city manager
Nov. 17
Interior of Butts County Law Enforcement Center now known as Pope Family Facility
In a special ceremony Monday morning, Nov. 15, the inside of the Butts County Law Enforcement Center was renamed the Pope Family Facility in honor of former Sheriffs Walter Pope, who served from 1920 to 1936, his son John Pope, who served from 1941 to 1956 and from 1965 until his death in 1969, John Pope’s wife Mary Pope, who was appointed Sheriff upon his death and served from Feb. 28 to Apr. 24 1969, and their son, Gene Pope, who served as Sheriff from 1993 to 2012. All told, the Pope family serves as Butts County Sheriff for 57 years.
Honorable Mention:
Adams-Briscoe Seed Company marking 75 years of the ‘ABC’s of buying seed’
Honorable Mention:
Senate Bill 202 requires Butts County to expand from 1 voting location to 5
Nov. 24
Community prayer vigil to remember victims of violence set for Nov. 27
The Concerned Clergy of Butts County is calling on residents of Jackson and Butts County to join them for a community prayer vigil called “Remembering the Victims of Violence and Praying for a Safer Community. The candlelight vigil will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27 on the campus of the old Henderson High School, 181 North Mulberry Street in Jackson.
Honorable Mention:
Christian Cline of Jackson publishes his first book, ‘The Teeming Universe’
Honorable Mention:
Jackson applying for $23.5 million grant to build wastewater plant
Dec. 1
Henderson Jr. found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in shooting death of Bryan
On Tuesday, Nov. 23, a Butts County jury found Robert Lewis Henderson Jr, 38, of Flovilla, guilty of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault in the Oct. 31, 2019 shooting death of Nicholas Phinazee Bryan, 27, of Milner, at the Waffle House at 3201 Ga. Highway 36 West.
Dec. 8
Hundreds turn out to watch, participate in Jackson Christmas Parade
After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the 24th annual Jackson Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Butts County Chamber of Commerce, came back stronger than ever, with hundreds of people lining Third Street to watch the parade, one of the longest in recent history.
Honorable Mention:
Jenkinsburg proposed a 2022 budget of $539K
Dec. 15
Henderson Jr. receives sentence of 20 years for shooting death of Bryan
Robert Lewis Henderson Jr., 38, of Flovilla, was sentenced Wednesday evening to 20 years, 12 years to serve in prison and 8 years on probation, for the Oct. 31, 2019 shooting death of Nicholas Phinazee Bryan, 27, of Milner, at the Waffle House at 3201 Ga. Highway 36 West.
Honorable Mention:
Jackson hires Smith as city management consultant
Honorable Mention:
BCSS Express — The Butts County School System’s new mobile library, is ready to hit the road
Honorable Mention:
City of Jackson vaccine incentive program a success as more than 550 receive vouchers
Dec. 22
Butts County amending impact fee schedule
By a vote of 4-0, the Butts County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution that will begin the process of amending the county’s impact fee ordinance to allow industrial developers constructing buildings larger than one million square feet to stagger the payments of their impact fees. The action came at the board’s final meeting of 2021 on Dec. 13.
Dec. 29
Sheriff’s Cause with Santa Claus has served 2,000 children in Butts County since 2013
With more than 225 children being provided with Christmas presents this year, Butts County Sheriff Gary Long’s Sheriff’s Cause with Santa Claus has now provided Christmas for more than 2,000 children in the county since its inception nine years ago in 2013.
Honorable Mention:
Retiring Jackson Mayor Kay Pippin honored with key to police department
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.