Butts County has had its own fair share of top local stories during the last 12 months, including pandemic-related news. The Jackson Progress-Argus is presenting a four-part series on the top story for each week of 2021, along with a few honorable mentions, based on the opinions of the staff. This week will be the months of July-September, and ending next week with October-December.
July 2021
July 7
Weather-delayed Juneteenth march and celebration held on July 4th
The threat of severe weather postponed the Jackson Renaissance Group’s second annual Juneteenth celebration in Jackson on June 19, but they finally got to celebrate Juneteenth with a march and festival on Sunday, July 4. Held in the city parking lot at Oak and 1st streets, the festival was greatly downsized from last year, when more than 200 people turned out. This year about 50 people attended, but the low turnout didn’t stop the enjoyment or the message.
Honorable Mention:
Fireworks cap off ‘Red, White and Boom! in Jackson
July 14
Jackson Mayor Kay Pippin will not seek third term in office
Jackson Mayor Kay Pippin has decided that after two terms in office, not to seek a third term. Pippin first took office in 2013.
Honorable Mention:
Butts County Schools providing supplies to every student
July 21
Parents charged with murder after autopsy shows their baby died of fentanyl overdose
The parents of a 18-month old male infant have been charged with felony murder after a GBI autopsy showed the baby died of a fentanyl overdose. Ashley Bunny Nanney, 29, and Justin Michael Price, 27, both of Jenkinsburg, were arrested on Friday, July 26, and charged with felony murder, cruelty to children in the 1st degree, and possession of fentanyl. They are being held without bond in the Butts County Jail. The name of the child has not been released.
Honorable Mention:
Jeanette Riley running for mayor of Jackson
Honorable Mention:
Andrew Moore of Flovilla drafted by Seattle Mariners
July 28
Butts County and cities considering T-SPLOST to help fund a truck bypass around Jackson
At the first joint meeting of the cities and county since before the onset of the global pandemic, elected and appointed officials of Butts County and the cities of Jackson, Flovilla and Jenkinsburg came together for a meal at Fresh Air Barbecue on July 8 and to discuss matters of mutual interest to the four local governments concerning a possible Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) for a truck bypass bypass that connects Hwy. 16 west over to Hwy. 42 and then north to Hwy. 36.
August 4
Nicole Coots named top BCSS Support Person
At the Butts County School System’s annual Opening of School Celebration for school personnel, Nichole Coots, who works in the central office, was named the Support Person of the Year for the 2020-2021 school year.
August 11
Butts County has good first week back
While the exact numbers won’t be known for a week or so, around 3,400 students had a successful first week back in class in Butts County last week. The opening day of school this year on Aug. 3 was in sharp contrast to last year, when the Butts County Board of Education delayed the start of school for three weeks to Aug. 17 and had all students attending school virtually for the first three weeks, all in response to the then-increase in COVID-19 cases in the county.
Honorable Mention:
Carlos Duffey throws hat in mayor race
Honorable Mention:
Jackson Police Capt. Akin presented Life Saving Award for saving Police Chief Morgan
Honorable Mention:
Hundreds enjoy first Butts Aglow
August 18
Burt Jones launches campaign for Lt. Gov.
Georgia State Senator Burt Jones launched his campaign for lieutenant governor on Aug. 10. A sixth-generation native of Jackson, Jones has spent decades in the private sector, where he has created thousands of jobs and opportunities for Georgia families. He was the first elected official in Georgia to endorse President Trump and has been on the front lines fighting for election integrity and transparency in the State Senate.
Honorable Mention:
Butts County Schools implementing new quarantine procedures for COVID-19
Honorable Mention:
Rick Jeffares announces campaign for state Senate
August 25
COVID-19 cases force students at Jackson High, Henderson Middle into virtual learning this week
Students at both Jackson High School and Henderson Middle School are learning virtually from home this week after a high number of students and/or staff at both schools tested positive for COVID-19 and are in quarantine. The three elementary schools are continuing to operate as currently scheduled.
Honorable Mention:
Myette Crawford of Jackson publishes her first children’s book, ‘ Myla’s Great Big Day’
September 1
Butts County Schools implement temporary mask mandate on buses, inside buildings
The Butts County School System implemented a temporary mask mandate beginning Aug. 24 for school buses and inside school buildings in response to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the school system.
September 8
Permits approved for fair, fall festival; mayor urges all to protect themselves and others by getting vaccinated
The coronavirus pandemic last year caused the cancellation of the Exchange Club of Jackson’s annual fair and the Butts County Fall Festival. This year, Jackson Mayor Kay Pippin has approved permits for both events, with the notation that the organizers protect everyone from the pandemic.
Honorable Mention:
Klassy Kats of Butts County working to humanely reduce the overpopulation of cats in the county
September 15
COVID-19 vaccine vouchers offered in Jackson for shots given from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31
The city of Jackson, the Butts County Chamber of Commerce and local businesses, and the Butts County Health Department are working together to encourage citizens to get the COVID vaccines by giving them a $50 voucher for getting a shot. During its regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 7, the Jackson City Council approved a plan to invest up to $50,000 of funds the city will receive from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to fund vouchers valued at $50 each to be given to any Butts County resident who gets a Covid vaccination/shot during the campaign.
Honorable Mention:
Butts County remembers 9/11 with 20th Anniversary Memorial Ceremony
Honorable Mention:
Butts County Sheriff’s Counter-Narcotics Division earns Joseph Whitehead Award
September 22
Mike Collins kicks off his campaign for Georgia’s 10th Congressional District
Mike Collins, the owner of Collins Trucking Company in Jackson and the son of the late Mac Collins, a Republican congressman from 1993-2005, kicked off his campaign on Sept. 16 to be the next representative from Georgia’s 10th Congressional District.
September 29
Butts County students show improvement on Georgia Milestones
The COVID-19 pandemic had a tremendous impact on school systems throughout Georgia in the 2020-2021 school year, including in Georgia Milestone test scores. Students who attended school virtually from home last year were not required to come into the schools to take the tests, which in some systems led to less favorable assessments, but in Butts County, while they had the same problems as other systems, they actually saw improvement at some grade levels.
Honorable Mention:
Rec Force gymnastics team honored by Butts County BOC
