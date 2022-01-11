Butts County has had its own fair share of top local stories during the last 12 months, including pandemic-related news. The Jackson Progress-Argus is presenting a four-part series on the top story for each week of 2021, along with a few honorable mentions, based on the opinions of the staff. This week will be the months of April-June, followed by July-September, and ending with October-December.
April 2021
April 7
Lady Devils are 2-AAA Region Champs
The Jackson Lady Devils became the Region 2-AAA champions April 1 with a hard fought, 2-1 win over Pike County before the Lady Devils’ home crowd. Jackson remains perfect on the season with an 11-0 record overall, 6-0 in the region.
April 14
Swingin’ Medallions, Fine Arts Festival among events planned this spring
With more and more people getting vaccinated, COVID-19 cases continuing a downward trend, and Gov. Brian Kemp rolling back restrictions on public gatherings as of April 8, life is getting closer to being back to “normal,” with local organizations planning annual events after a year of almost everything being shut down. Among those events are the Swingin’ Medallions concert in Indian Springs for the Butts County Historical Society on Apr. 24, the Butts County Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet on Apr. 29, and the Jackson Butts County Council for the Arts Fine Arts Festival on May 8.
April 21
Jordan Sanvidge named Jackson High School’s STAR Student; Jennifer Rigsby is STAR Teacher
Jordan Savannah Sanvidge, the daughter of Wendy and David Sanvidge, was named the 2021 Jackson High School STAR Student Monday night at the Rufus Adams Auditorium. Sanvidge named kindergarten teacher Jennifer Rigsby of Daughtry Elementary School as her STAR Teacher.
April 28
Police seek shooting suspect
The Jackson Police Department has issued a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) for Diante Harden, 22, of Jackson, wanted in connection with a Mar. 31 shooting on Viewpoint Drive.
May 2021
May 5
Carlos Duffey named Citizen of the Year; Susan Holmes named to the Hall of Fame
Carlos Duffey was honored twice as Citizen of the Year and for his non-profit, Love Thy Neighbor, being named Non-Profit of the Year at the Butts County Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet and Annual Meeting on Thursday, Apr. 29. And State Rep. Susan Holmes was named to the Butts County Hall of Fame.
Honorable Mention:
Community shows support as Flovilla 5k raises more than $10,800 for Chris Head
May 12
Victim of shooting in Ingles parking lot identified; step-son charged with murder
The victim in the Tuesday evening shooting in the Ingles parking lot on Ga. Hwy. 16 in Jackson has been identified as Terry Don Crawford, 47, of Jackson. Crawford’s step-son, Justin Tyler Davenport, 22, of Jackson, has been arrested and charged with murder (family violence), and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.
Honorable Mention:
Historic courthouse once again ‘pride of Butts County’
May 19
Dennis Foster crowned State Champion in Long Jump at AAA state track meet
In what was his final athletic performance as a Jackson Red Devil, senior Dennis Foster won the Long Jump competition at the state AAA track meeting in Albany on May 13 and was crowned state champion!
Foster went into the state meet as the Region 2-AAA long jump champion, and crowned his efforts with a jump of 23’ at the state meet.
May 26
Gabby Edmonds named Valedictorian, Jay Cosby named Salutatorian at JHS
Gabby Anne Edmonds, the daughter of Kim and Raymond Edmonds, has been named Valedictorian for the Jackson High School Class of 2021. James “Jay” Keith Cosby III, the son of Jennifer and Keith Cosby, has been named the Salutatorian for the Jackson High School Class of 2021.
June 2021
June 2
Family planning candlelight vigil June 2 for victim of Friday night shooting in Pepperton
The innocent victim killed in a crossfire of bullets between two people in the Pepperton neighborhood (Pep) Friday night has been identified as Keyon “Ke-Low” Watts, 28, of Jackson. Police investigators say Watts, who lives near Pep, was visiting friends when the shooting began and may have been trying to break up the argument when he was shot. The Watts family owns land in Pep.
Honorable Mention:
Hats off to Class of 2021: Jackson High School seniors endure tumultuous year to graduate
June 9
Community comes together during vigil for Pepperton shooting victim
Family members, friends and community members came out June 2 for a candlelight vigil in remembrance of Keyon “Ke-Low” Watts, 28, of Jackson, an innocent victim caught in a crossfire of bullets in the Pepperton (Pep) neighborhood on May 28. About 100 people attended the vigil and all were shaken and saddened by the violence.
Honorable Mention:
Jackson celebrates opening of trail, welcome center, and kids on bicycles
June 16
Tentative school budget does not increase tax millage rate for 11th straight year
The Butts County Board of Education tentatively approved a Fiscal Year 2022 budget that will not raise the tax millage rate, but instead, lower it to the rollback rate. Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson noted that if the board give final approval to the $30,240,434 budget at a called meeting on June 24, it will be the 11th consecutive years that the BOE has not had to raise the millage rate to fund the budget.
Honorable Mention:
One of two suspects in Pepperton shooting arrested
June 23
Proposed county budget increasing, but tax millage rate could decrease by .25%
The proposed Fiscal Year 2022 (FY2022) budget for Butts County will increase by $1.8 million, but the tax millage will decrease by .25%, thanks to a increase in property values.
June 30
Reduced tax millage rates, budgets approved by Butts County commissioners, school board
Following required public hearings by the Butt County Board of Commissioners (BOC) and Butts County Board of Education (BOE), both boards unanimously approved their Fiscal Year 2022 budgets and millage rates at called meetings on June 24, and the BOC approved the total combined millage rates of the BOC, BOE, and Sylvan Grove Hospital. Both the BOC and BOE reduced their millage rates from last year, putting the total millage rate at the lowest level it has been since 1993 and well below most of the counties in this part of Georgia, at 29.047 mills.
Honorable Mention:
Remember when? Time capsule sealed with memorabilia from being in school during pandemic
