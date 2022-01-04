Butts County has had its own fair share of top local stories during the last 12 months, including pandemic-related news. The Jackson Progress-Argus is presenting a four-part series on the top story for each week of 2021, along with a few honorable mentions, based on the opinions of the staff. This week will be the months of January-March. Next week will be April-June, followed by July-September, and ending with October-December.
January 2021
Jan. 6
Butts County Schools changing to all virtual learning for first week of spring semester
Butts County students will not be returning to on-campus instruction on Thursday, Jan. 7 as originally planned. Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson said Monday that due to rising COVID-19 cases, the decision has been made to begin school on Jan. 7 virtually for all students, with the plan to resume in-person instruction on Jan. 19.
In a letter sent to students, parents and system employees by email on Monday, Simpson wrote that they “carefully analyzed the local COVID-19 transmission data and consulted with local and state officials to guide our decision.”
Honorable Mention:
Westbury staff among first in Butts County to receive COVID-19 vaccines
Jan. 13
‘Operation Crystal Web’ busts meth distribution network in middle Georgia
Butts County Sheriff Gary Long and officials from 16 other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies held a news conference Friday afternoon to discuss the success of “Operation Crystal Web,” a five-month investigation of a methamphetamine distribution network across middle Georgia that began in Butts County and culminated with multiple arrests.
Honorable Mention:
Magistrate and Probate courts closed this week due to exposure to COVID-19
Jan. 20
Officials concerned by lack of vaccines; masks now required in county buildings
The distribution of COVID-19 vaccines locally has city and county leaders concerned. According to County Manager Brad Johnson, last week the Butts County Health Department ordered 600 vaccines with plans to have a large drive-through vaccine clinic for residents age 65 and over, but the health department only received 150, and those were gone within two hours by appointments.
Jan. 27
Couple charged with felony murder in death of woman’s elderly mother
A woman and her husband are facing felony murder and other charges in the death of the woman’s elderly mother at their home in Jackson. The deceased woman has been identified as Margaret Elaine Vega, 65. Charged in her death are her daughter, Rebecca Elaine Yell, 41, and Yell’s husband, Steven Patrick Yell, 40.
February 2021
Feb. 3
Sheriff asking for investigation following allegations of racial slurs made by deputy
Butts County Sheriff Gary Long has asked the office of Towaliga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jonathan Adams to investigate allegations that one of Long’s deputies made racist and derogatory comments during the Dec. 29 arrest of an armed robbery suspect at a house in Jackson.
Honorable Mention:
Community mourns the passing of Ernest Battle
Feb. 10
Hearing on Feb. 11 on proposed rock quarry will include data from DRI report
Both the Butts County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Feb. 11 and the Board of Commissioners’ meeting on Feb. 22 are expected to be packed for hearings on the rezoning and special use requests for a proposed rock quarry. They are expected to be packed county residents opposed to the quarry, and also with information about the quarry.
Honorable Mention:
R. Scott Coleman, Jackson’s visual historian, passes away
Feb. 17
Planning Commission gets standing ovation for recommending denial of rock quarry rezoning
More than 200 people, the majority of them opposed to a proposed rock quarry in the northwest corner of the county, packed the Central Georgia EMC Annex Thursday night as the developer’s requests for rezoning and a special use permit went before the Butts County Planning and Zoning Commission. Two hours later, the crowd burst into applause with many of them standing as the commission voted unanimously to recommend denial of both the requests.
Feb. 24
Butts County Commissioners vote no to rock quarry and zoning and special use
The Butts County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Monday night to deny the rezoning and special use request for a proposed rock quarry in the northwest corner of the county.
Honorable Mention:
Two of four suspects in shooting death of 18-year-old on Feb. 16 now in custody
March 2021
Mar. 3
Butts County Sheriff’s Office issues BOLO for suspect in Feb. 16 shooting
The Butts County Sheriff’s Office has issued a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) for Calvin Teotis Rozier, one of four suspects in the shooting death of Willaims Trawick, 18, of Jackson on Feb. 16. Two of the other suspects are already in custody and the Sheriff’s Office had a lead on the fourth suspect.
Mar. 10
Butts County teachers to receive vaccine on March 26
The Butts County School System will do a mass COVID-19 vaccination for teachers and staff on Friday, Mar. 26, according to Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson. “We just confirmed everything this morning,” Simpson said Monday. “We are doing a system-wide vaccination opportunity for our teachers on Friday, Mar. 26. That is a joint venture between us and the health department. EMS and public health workers will be on campus to provide the vaccines for our staff.”
Mar. 17
Two shot in altercation in parking lot of gymnasium
The Butts County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that two people were shot during an altercation in the parking lot of the Franklin Street gymnasium on Sunday, Mar. 13, and both are in the Intensive Care Unit at Grady Hospital in Atlanta.
Honorable Mention:
Petition opposed to roundabout sent to GDOT
Mar. 24
Butts County Sheriff Gary Long orders ‘dismantling’ of three criminal street gangs
Butts County Sheriff Gary Long has ordered his deputies to dismantle three “criminal street gangs” believed to be involved in the March 14 shooting at the Franklin Street gym, and provided more detailed information on the incident.
Honorable Mention:
School system’s ESPLOST renewed; only 3.5% of voters cast ballots
Mar. 31
Butts County School System holds COVID vaccine clinic for employees
Approximately 200 school employees received their Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, March 26 at a clinic hosted at Henderson Middle School. The school system partnered with the Butts County Health Department and the Jackson Fire Department to administer the vaccines.
Honorable Mention:
Before and After: Courthouse in spotlight after trees removed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.